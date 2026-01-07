Anzeige
07.01.2026 09:33 Uhr
Financial Conduct Authority: Official List Notice

DJ Financial Conduct Authority: 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Financial Conduct Authority: 
07-Jan-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 

07/01/2026, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice: 
 
Amount    Security Description                           Listing Category ISIN 
 
Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC 
 
                                            Debt and 
7000     Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid          debt-like    IE00B579F325 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
235000    Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid          debt-like    IE00B579F325 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
3400     Secured Palladium-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid        debt-like    IE00B4LJS984 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
16000     Secured Silver-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid         debt-like    IE00B43VDT70 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc 
 
                                            Debt and 
2085000    iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid                  debt-like    IE00B4ND3602 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
13000     iShares Physical Gold GBP Hedged ETC; fully paid             debt-like    IE000Q2P3ZQ3 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
16000     Physical Palladium ETC; fully paid                    debt-like    IE00B4556L06 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
40000     Physical Platinum ETC; fully paid                    debt-like    IE00B4LHWP62 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
664000    Physical Silver ETC; fully paid                     debt-like    IE00B4NCWG09 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA 
 
       Preference Share Linked Notes indexed to the Preference Shares      Debt and 
278763    comprising Class 318 Equity Index-Linked Preference Shares issued by   debt-like    XS3138906949 --  
       Cannon Bridge Capital Ltd due 30/12/2030; fully paid; (Represented by  securities 
     notes to bearer of GBP1.00 each) 

Issuer Name: Xtrackers ETC plc 
 
                                            Debt and 
243000    Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/04/2080; fully paid   debt-like    DE000A2T0VU5 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: 21Shares AG 
 
                                            Debt and 
10000     21Shares Bitcoin Exchange Traded Product (ABTC); fully paid       debt-like    CH0454664001 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
30000     21Shares Ethereum Core Exchange Traded Product (ETHC); fully paid    debt-like    CH1209763130 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: HANetf ETC Securities plc 
 
       Metal Securities of The Royal Mint Responsibly Sourced Physical Gold ETC Debt and 
10000     Securities; fully paid                          debt-like    XS2892961827 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: Amundi Physical Metals plc 
 
                                            Debt and 
86000     Amundi Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/05/2118; fully paid      debt-like    FR0013416716 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: Altona Rare Earths Plc 
 
25000000   Ordinary Shares of 1p each; fully paid                  Equity shares  GB00BFZNKV91 --  
                                            (transition) 

Issuer Name: First Class Metals PLC 
 
2941978    Ordinary Shares of GBP0.001 each; fully paid               Equity shares  GB00BPJGTF16 --  
                                            (transition) 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Issuer X Limited 
 
                                            Debt and 
100000    WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid        debt-like    GB00BJYDH287 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: iShares Digital Assets AG 
 
                                            Debt and 
640000    Securities of iShares Bitcoin ETP; fully paid              debt-like    XS2940466316 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
1110000    Securities of iShares Bitcoin ETP; fully paid              debt-like    XS2940466316 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC 
 
4279600    Market Access Warrants linked to ordinary shares issued by SUPCON    Securitised   GB00BTDGRT55 --  
       Technology Co., Ltd. due 07/07/2027                   derivatives 

Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 
 
5400000    Securities due 07/01/2036; fully paid; (Represented by securities to   Securitised   XS3167600827 --  
       bearer of GBP1 each)                           derivatives 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited 
 
                                            Debt and 
123700    WisdomTree Aluminium; fully paid                     debt-like    GB00B15KXN58 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
225200    WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil; fully paid                  debt-like    JE00B78CGV99 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
230000    WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid         debt-like    JE00BDD9Q840 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
6100     WisdomTree Gold; fully paid                       debt-like    GB00B15KXX56 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
211600    WisdomTree Copper; fully paid                      debt-like    GB00B15KXQ89 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
20000     WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil; fully paid                   debt-like    GB00B15KXV33 --
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
688300    WisdomTree Natural Gas; fully paid                    debt-like    JE00BN7KB334 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
32800     WisdomTree Nickel; fully paid                      debt-like    GB00B15KY211 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
17800     WisdomTree Silver; fully paid                      debt-like    GB00B15KY328 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
11900     WisdomTree Sugar; fully paid                       debt-like    GB00B15KY658 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
68848     WisdomTree Zinc; fully paid                       debt-like    GB00B15KY872 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
470000    WisdomTree Industrial Metals; fully paid                 debt-like    GB00B15KYG56 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
18500     WisdomTree Precious Metals; fully paid                  debt-like    GB00B15KYF40 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
48800     WisdomTree Sugar 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid             debt-like    JE00BYQY7H96 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
7395600    WisdomTree Wheat 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid             debt-like    JE00BYQY8102 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
3400     WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid        debt-like    JE00BDD9QD91 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
16000     WisdomTree Gold 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid              debt-like    JE00B2NFTL95 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
4600     WisdomTree Cocoa 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid             debt-like    JE00B2NFV803 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
38161200   WisdomTree Natural Gas 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid          debt-like    JE00BDD9Q956 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
156500    WisdomTree Platinum 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid            debt-like    JE00B2NFV134 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
134500    WisdomTree Silver 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid             debt-like    JE00B2NFTS64 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
395500    WisdomTree Silver 1x Daily Short; fully paid               debt-like    JE00B24DKK82 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Foreign Exchange Limited 
 
                                            Debt and 
6500     WisdomTree Long JPY Short USD; fully paid                debt-like    JE00B68GSP26 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: Leverage Shares Public Limited Company 
 
                                            Debt and 
60000     IncomeShares Gold+ Yield ETP; fully paid                 debt-like    XS2852999775 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
3800     IncomeShares Palantir (PLTR) Options ETP; fully paid           debt-like    XS3068775009 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
94000     Leverage Shares 3x Long Gold Miners ETP Securities; fully paid      debt-like    XS2399369896 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
       Leverage Shares 3x Long Intel (INTC) ETP Securities due 15/09/2075;   Debt and 
9000     fully paid                                debt-like    XS3068788838 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
3800     Leverage Shares 3x Long NIO ETP Securities: fully paid          debt-like    XS2970736489 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
8340000    Leverage Shares -5x Short Nasdaq 100 ETP Securities; fully paid     debt-like    XS2399364319 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Metal Securities Limited 
 
                                            Debt and 
450000    WisdomTree Physical Silver; fully paid                  debt-like    JE00B1VS3333 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
36300     WisdomTree Physical Gold; fully paid                   debt-like    JE00B1VS3770 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
4900     WisdomTree Physical Precious Metals; fully paid             debt-like    JE00B1VS3W29 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
6300     WisdomTree Physical Platinum; fully paid                 debt-like    JE00B1VS2W53 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
484      WisdomTree Physical Swiss Gold; fully paid                debt-like    JE00B588CD74 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
1200     WisdomTree Core Physical Gold; fully paid                debt-like    JE00BN2CJ301 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
53000     WisdomTree Core Physical Silver Individual Securities; fully paid    debt-like    JE00BQRFDY49 --
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Hedged Commodity Securities Limited 
 
                                            Debt and 
9000     WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid        debt-like    JE00B766LB87 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Hedged Metal Securities Limited 
 
                                            Debt and 
65000     WisdomTree Physical Gold - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid         debt-like    JE00B7VG2M16 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company 
 
                                            Debt and 
27000     WisdomTree Palladium 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid           debt-like    IE00B94QLN63 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
500000    WisdomTree Copper 3x Daily Short; fully paid               debt-like    IE00B8KD3F05 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
628000    WisdomTree S&P 500 5x Daily Short Securities; fully paid         debt-like    XS2771642308 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
300000    WisdomTree Emerging Markets 3x Daily Short; fully paid          debt-like    IE00BYTYHM11 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
2500000    WisdomTree DAX 3x Daily Short; fully paid                debt-like    IE00B8GKPP93 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
6000     WisdomTree Gold 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid              debt-like    IE00B8HGT870 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
3480000    WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid          debt-like    XS2819843900 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
103000000   WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Short; fully paid               debt-like    IE00B8JG1787 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
2800     WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid             debt-like    IE00B7XD2195 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
       WisdomTree S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures 2.25x Daily Leveraged; fully  Debt and 
1000000    paid                                   debt-like    XS2819843736 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: JTC PLC 
 
                                            Equity shares 
379990    Ordinary Shares of GBP0.01 each; fully paid               (commercial   JE00BF4X3P53 --  
                                            companies)

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Issuer Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
=-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
*Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on IPSX Prime, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

