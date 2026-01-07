Financial Conduct Authority: Official List Notice

DJ Financial Conduct Authority:

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Financial Conduct Authority: 07-Jan-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 07/01/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice: Amount Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC Debt and 7000 Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid debt-like IE00B579F325 -- securities Debt and 235000 Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid debt-like IE00B579F325 -- securities Debt and 3400 Secured Palladium-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid debt-like IE00B4LJS984 -- securities Debt and 16000 Secured Silver-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid debt-like IE00B43VDT70 -- securities Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc Debt and 2085000 iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid debt-like IE00B4ND3602 -- securities Debt and 13000 iShares Physical Gold GBP Hedged ETC; fully paid debt-like IE000Q2P3ZQ3 -- securities Debt and 16000 Physical Palladium ETC; fully paid debt-like IE00B4556L06 -- securities Debt and 40000 Physical Platinum ETC; fully paid debt-like IE00B4LHWP62 -- securities Debt and 664000 Physical Silver ETC; fully paid debt-like IE00B4NCWG09 -- securities Issuer Name: NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Preference Share Linked Notes indexed to the Preference Shares Debt and 278763 comprising Class 318 Equity Index-Linked Preference Shares issued by debt-like XS3138906949 -- Cannon Bridge Capital Ltd due 30/12/2030; fully paid; (Represented by securities notes to bearer of GBP1.00 each) Issuer Name: Xtrackers ETC plc Debt and 243000 Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/04/2080; fully paid debt-like DE000A2T0VU5 -- securities Issuer Name: 21Shares AG Debt and 10000 21Shares Bitcoin Exchange Traded Product (ABTC); fully paid debt-like CH0454664001 -- securities Debt and 30000 21Shares Ethereum Core Exchange Traded Product (ETHC); fully paid debt-like CH1209763130 -- securities Issuer Name: HANetf ETC Securities plc Metal Securities of The Royal Mint Responsibly Sourced Physical Gold ETC Debt and 10000 Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2892961827 -- securities Issuer Name: Amundi Physical Metals plc Debt and 86000 Amundi Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/05/2118; fully paid debt-like FR0013416716 -- securities Issuer Name: Altona Rare Earths Plc 25000000 Ordinary Shares of 1p each; fully paid Equity shares GB00BFZNKV91 -- (transition) Issuer Name: First Class Metals PLC 2941978 Ordinary Shares of GBP0.001 each; fully paid Equity shares GB00BPJGTF16 -- (transition) Issuer Name: WisdomTree Issuer X Limited Debt and 100000 WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid debt-like GB00BJYDH287 -- securities Issuer Name: iShares Digital Assets AG Debt and 640000 Securities of iShares Bitcoin ETP; fully paid debt-like XS2940466316 -- securities Debt and 1110000 Securities of iShares Bitcoin ETP; fully paid debt-like XS2940466316 -- securities Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC 4279600 Market Access Warrants linked to ordinary shares issued by SUPCON Securitised GB00BTDGRT55 -- Technology Co., Ltd. due 07/07/2027 derivatives Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 5400000 Securities due 07/01/2036; fully paid; (Represented by securities to Securitised XS3167600827 -- bearer of GBP1 each) derivatives Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited Debt and 123700 WisdomTree Aluminium; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KXN58 -- securities Debt and 225200 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil; fully paid debt-like JE00B78CGV99 -- securities Debt and 230000 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00BDD9Q840 -- securities Debt and 6100 WisdomTree Gold; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KXX56 -- securities Debt and 211600 WisdomTree Copper; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KXQ89 -- securities Debt and 20000 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KXV33 -- securities Debt and 688300 WisdomTree Natural Gas; fully paid debt-like JE00BN7KB334 -- securities Debt and 32800 WisdomTree Nickel; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KY211 -- securities Debt and 17800 WisdomTree Silver; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KY328 -- securities Debt and 11900 WisdomTree Sugar; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KY658 -- securities Debt and 68848 WisdomTree Zinc; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KY872 -- securities Debt and 470000 WisdomTree Industrial Metals; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KYG56 -- securities Debt and 18500 WisdomTree Precious Metals; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KYF40 -- securities Debt and 48800 WisdomTree Sugar 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00BYQY7H96 -- securities Debt and 7395600 WisdomTree Wheat 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00BYQY8102 -- securities Debt and 3400 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00BDD9QD91 -- securities Debt and 16000 WisdomTree Gold 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00B2NFTL95 -- securities Debt and 4600 WisdomTree Cocoa 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00B2NFV803 -- securities Debt and 38161200 WisdomTree Natural Gas 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00BDD9Q956 -- securities Debt and 156500 WisdomTree Platinum 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00B2NFV134 -- securities Debt and 134500 WisdomTree Silver 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00B2NFTS64 -- securities Debt and 395500 WisdomTree Silver 1x Daily Short; fully paid debt-like JE00B24DKK82 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Foreign Exchange Limited Debt and 6500 WisdomTree Long JPY Short USD; fully paid debt-like JE00B68GSP26 -- securities Issuer Name: Leverage Shares Public Limited Company Debt and 60000 IncomeShares Gold+ Yield ETP; fully paid debt-like XS2852999775 -- securities Debt and 3800 IncomeShares Palantir (PLTR) Options ETP; fully paid debt-like XS3068775009 -- securities Debt and 94000 Leverage Shares 3x Long Gold Miners ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2399369896 -- securities Leverage Shares 3x Long Intel (INTC) ETP Securities due 15/09/2075; Debt and 9000 fully paid debt-like XS3068788838 -- securities Debt and 3800 Leverage Shares 3x Long NIO ETP Securities: fully paid debt-like XS2970736489 -- securities Debt and 8340000 Leverage Shares -5x Short Nasdaq 100 ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2399364319 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Metal Securities Limited Debt and 450000 WisdomTree Physical Silver; fully paid debt-like JE00B1VS3333 -- securities Debt and 36300 WisdomTree Physical Gold; fully paid debt-like JE00B1VS3770 -- securities Debt and 4900 WisdomTree Physical Precious Metals; fully paid debt-like JE00B1VS3W29 -- securities Debt and 6300 WisdomTree Physical Platinum; fully paid debt-like JE00B1VS2W53 -- securities Debt and 484 WisdomTree Physical Swiss Gold; fully paid debt-like JE00B588CD74 -- securities Debt and 1200 WisdomTree Core Physical Gold; fully paid debt-like JE00BN2CJ301 -- securities Debt and 53000 WisdomTree Core Physical Silver Individual Securities; fully paid debt-like JE00BQRFDY49 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Hedged Commodity Securities Limited Debt and 9000 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid debt-like JE00B766LB87 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Hedged Metal Securities Limited Debt and 65000 WisdomTree Physical Gold - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid debt-like JE00B7VG2M16 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company Debt and 27000 WisdomTree Palladium 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like IE00B94QLN63 -- securities Debt and 500000 WisdomTree Copper 3x Daily Short; fully paid debt-like IE00B8KD3F05 -- securities Debt and 628000 WisdomTree S&P 500 5x Daily Short Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2771642308 -- securities Debt and 300000 WisdomTree Emerging Markets 3x Daily Short; fully paid debt-like IE00BYTYHM11 -- securities Debt and 2500000 WisdomTree DAX 3x Daily Short; fully paid debt-like IE00B8GKPP93 -- securities Debt and 6000 WisdomTree Gold 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like IE00B8HGT870 -- securities Debt and 3480000 WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like XS2819843900 -- securities Debt and 103000000 WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Short; fully paid debt-like IE00B8JG1787 -- securities Debt and 2800 WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like IE00B7XD2195 -- securities WisdomTree S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures 2.25x Daily Leveraged; fully Debt and 1000000 paid debt-like XS2819843736 -- securities Issuer Name: JTC PLC Equity shares 379990 Ordinary Shares of GBP0.01 each; fully paid (commercial JE00BF4X3P53 -- companies)

