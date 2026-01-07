Brazil's long-awaited capacity reserve auction for battery energy storage is scheduled for April 2026, following a year of rulemaking that expanded the expected supply volume and introduced new legal and regulatory constraints.From ESS News Brazil's capacity reserve auction for battery energy storage systems (BESS), first anticipated in 2024, moved closer to execution in 2025 as projects advanced and auction rules were formalized. As projects matured over the past year, the estimated supply volume for the auction increased from about 2 GWh in 2024 to 18 GW in 2025. Scheduled for April 2026, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...