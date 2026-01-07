Anzeige
Mittwoch, 07.01.2026
07.01.2026 09:16 Uhr
AstronauTx appoints experienced biotech executive Adam Rosenberg as Chair of the Board

  • Seasoned executive with extensive board experience across US and European biotechnology companies
  • Brings extensive operational, strategic and transactional expertise as AstronauTx advances its innovative pipeline targeting improvements in sleep architecture to treat neurodegenerative diseases

LONDON, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AstronauTx Ltd ("AstronauTx"), a biotechnology company developing therapeutics to treat Alzheimer's Disease and other neurological disorders by improving sleep architecture, today announces the appointment of Adam Rosenberg as Chair of its Board of Directors.

Adam is an accomplished biotech executive and director with a proven track record spanning more than two decades in company building across the life sciences industry. He has co-founded and led several successful biotechs, overseeing multiple high-value partnerships and acquisitions with global pharmaceutical companies, and has served as Chair or independent director on multiple venture-backed and public company boards.

Adam brings substantial expertise in both CEO and director roles for companies dedicated to the research and development of therapeutics to treat central nervous system disorders. Adam was CEO at Aliada Therapeutics, Athenen Therapeutics, Link Medicine, Rodin Therapeutics and Teleos Therapeutics, all focused on neuroscience. Adam was also founding CEO at Sionna Therapeutics. He is currently CEO of RyCarma Therapeutics, and Chair of Seamless Therapeutics and VectorY Therapeutics.

Jane Rhodes, Chief Executive Officer of AstronauTx, said: "Adam's deep experience in building successful neuroscience companies and leading strategic transactions will be invaluable as AstronauTx enters its next phase of growth. His insight and leadership come at a pivotal time as we progress our programmes toward the clinic and continue to strengthen our position as pioneers developing therapeutics at the intersection of sleep physiology and neurodegenerative disease."

"I would also like to pay tribute to Tim Edwards and thank him for his important contribution to the creation and development of AstronauTx over the last several years, and to wish him well in his future endeavours."

Adam Rosenberg, new Chair of AstronauTx's Board of Directors, commented: "There is increasing awareness around the importance of sleep quality in relation to cognitive function and disease progression. AstronauTx's focus on sleep as a therapeutic entry point for neurodegenerative diseases has the potential to transform how we treat Alzheimer's and other neurological conditions, and I'm excited to work with Jane and the team to help drive the Company's continued growth."

About AstronauTx Ltd

AstronauTx's approach is grounded in a combination of well-defined, quantifiable biological endpoints, such as EEG-based sleep architecture metrics and measurable improvements in cognitive function and glymphatic flow, and a data-led strategy that integrates advanced analytics. By mining large-scale, high-quality EEG, the company aims to precisely quantify sleep architecture and therapeutic impact, enabling the identification of subtle patterns and biomarkers and a refined understanding into how slow wave sleep modulation influences cognitive outcomes and disease progression.

Founded by SV Health's Dementia Discovery Fund, AstronauTx completed a £48 million/$61 million Series A financing in October 2023, led by the Novartis Venture Fund, with participation from SV's Dementia Discovery Fund, MPM BioImpact, Brandon Capital, EQT Life Sciences and Bristol Myers Squibb.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/astronautx-appoints-experienced-biotech-executive-adam-rosenberg-as-chair-of-the-board-302654104.html

