Mittwoch, 07.01.2026
Das Wildwest-Silberrevier, das bei 80-Dollar-Silber wichtiger ist denn je!!
07.01.2026 09:16 Uhr
Dreame Technology: Dreame Unveils New Aura Mini LED TVs at CES 2026, Targeting Home Theater and Gaming Enthusiasts

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2026, Dreame, a global leader in high-end consumer electronics and intelligent manufacturing, will host a major product launch event for a comprehensive showcase of its innovative advancements driven by global strategic expansion. Dreame will announce its foray into the competitive global television market, unveiling and exhibiting its new premium TV series for the first time. As of December 2025, global orders for Dreame TV have exceeded 100,000 units.

Dreame TV Booth at CES

Key highlights of the presentation will include the future-defining "Black Crystal True Color Screen" and the Aura Mini LED Premium Display technology, which not only underscore Dreame TV's leadership in television display technology but also reflect its long-term vision and strategic roadmap for future development.

V3000 with Black Crystal True Color Screen: The Pinnacle of Visual Fidelity for Enthusiasts and Gamers

Engineered to be the centerpiece of a premium home theater, the Dreame Aura Mini LED 4K TV V3000 features the proprietary "Black Crystal True Color Screen" with an ultra-low 1.8% reflectivity. This innovation practically eliminates glare and reflections, ensuring a crystal-clear picture even in brightly lit rooms. It achieves a breakthrough 178° wide viewing angle without color fading.

At its heart is the Aura Mini LED Premium Display technology, synergizing QLED+ and Mini LED to deliver breathtaking picture quality with exceptional color volume (over 1.07 billion colors), 98% DCI-P3 wide color gamut, and remarkable 2800 nits peak brightness.

The V3000 is also a gaming powerhouse, featuring a blazing-fast 300Hz refresh rate, an ultra-low 5.3ms response time, and support for VRR, ALLM, and AMD FreeSync Premium.

S100: The All-in-One Entertainment Powerhouse with Built-In Theater Soundbar

Designed for consumers seeking a complete entertainment solution, the Dreame Aura Mini LED 4K TV S100 utilizes an advanced Aura Mini LED backlight system with full-array local dimming for precise light control and impressive contrast.

Its 1000 nits peak brightness and QLED+ technology ensure sharp, lifelike detail. The custom Dreamind Pro AI Processor intelligently upscales 2K content to near-4K quality.

The most groundbreaking aspect is its integrated Dreame 4.1.2ch Master Sound System-a high-performance soundbar built directly into the TV. It houses 11 dedicated sound units, delivers 70W peak output, and features 270° physical sound coverage for an immersive audio environment.

Expanding the Lifestyle and Audio-Visual Ecosystem

The Dreame TV continues to bridge technology and aesthetics through its lifestyle product series, including the T2 laser projector. For CES 2026, Dreame will introduce two high-performance home theater soundbars. The Dreame Pano S2 Soundbar boasts a 5.1.2ch Pro Dolby Surround System, while the Dreame Pano S1 fuses Bauhaus design with a 3.1.2ch Pro Dolby System.

Dreame also will unveil the Professional WUHD 5K Monitor X1 Ultra and the MegPad M2 Pro. The X1 Ultra enhances productivity with 5K resolution and Multi-Window Modes, and the M2 Pro redefines home entertainment with 4K delicate image quality and a Long-Lasting Power Hub.

Product Availability and Price

  • The Aura Mini LED 4K TV V3000 is anticipated to launch globally in 2026, with a projected retail price range of $2,299 to $7,999.
  • The Aura Mini LED 4K TV S100 is now available in select regions, priced between $1,299 and $3,999.

About Dreame Technology

Established in 2017, Dreame Technology is a global leader in high-end consumer electronics and intelligent manufacturing with the vision to empower lives through technology. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. For more information, visit https://global.dreametech.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2856391/Dreame_TV_Booth_CES.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dreame-unveils-new-aura-mini-led-tvs-at-ces-2026-targeting-home-theater-and-gaming-enthusiasts-302654985.html

