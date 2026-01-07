Anzeige
Mittwoch, 07.01.2026
07.01.2026 09:38 Uhr
ZENWORK INC: IRS Window Now Open for 2025 Tax Information Reporting: Tax1099 Encourages Early Filing to Reduce Errors and Avoid Penalties

FAYETTEVILLE, AR / ACCESS Newswire / January 7, 2026 / The IRS successfully opened the 2025 tax season by accepting and processing federal tax returns. With the start of the filing season, Tax1099, a leading IRS-authorized eFile platform , reminds businesses, payroll providers, CPAs, and accounting professionals of the Feb 2 deadline to file 1099s and W-2 forms with the IRS and Social Security Administration (SSA).

Filing these documents timely prevents late-filing penalties for employers, helps employees file their income tax returns, and prevents tax fraud.

Tax Identification Numbers (TINs)

Businesses preparing year-end tax filings are being urged to verify employee and contractor Taxpayer Identification Numbers (TINs) with extra care, as federal reporting rules grow more stringent. Accurate TINs are essential for submitting Forms 1099 and W-2, and errors can trigger IRS penalties, delayed processing, and additional compliance reviews. Experts note that mismatched or incomplete TIN information remains one of the most common reasons for filing rejections, underscoring the need for organizations to update records and perform timely validations before transmitting their annual returns.

To help organizations reduce this risk, platforms like Tax1099 offer built-in TIN Matching services , enabling businesses to validate information before filing and stay stress-free during the reporting season. Additionally, Tax1099 enables filers to manage their annual filing obligations through a single, secure platform. From preparation and validation to submission, corrections, and recipient delivery, you can expect a platform that is designed to support end-to-end reporting compliance.

Forms Supported by Tax1099 for the 2025 Reporting Season

Tax1099 offers support across a wide range of IRS information returns, including:

  • Contractor and vendor information returns (1099 series forms)

  • Wage and tax statement (W-2 and related forms, where applicable)

  • Foreign person's US source income subject to withholding (Form 1042-S)

  • Healthcare coverage reporting (ACA forms such as 1095-B and 1095-C)

  • Nonprofit and tax-exempt organization reporting ( 990 series forms )

  • Other applicable IRS information returns

  • State form filing support

Here are some of the key filing deadlines for 2025 filing season:

Form

Deadline to Distribute Recipient Copy

Deadline for E-Filing

Form 1099-NEC

February 2, 2026

February 2, 2026

Form 1099-MISC (no data in Boxes 8 or 10)

February 02, 2026

March 31, 2026

Form 1099-MISC (With Data in Box 8 or 10)

February 18, 2026

March 31, 2026

Form 1099-DIV

February 02, 2026

March 31, 2026

Form 941

February 02, 2026

February 02, 2026

Form W-2

February 2, 2026

February 2, 2026

Form 940

February 02, 2026

February 10, 2026

For a complete list of deadlines by form type, visit Form 1099 Deadline , Form 940 deadline , 1099 deadline , W2 deadline , 1095 deadline

Prep Early & Avoid Penalties

Tax1099 encourages filers to begin preparing now to reduce rejections and risk of penalties that can occur due to last-minute filings. Filing early gives businesses time to catch and fix errors, manage corrections, and meet recipient delivery requirements without any rush.

"Tax season brings pressure for every filer, it is one of the most demanding periods for businesses and accounting professionals, and preparation makes all the difference. Tax1099 is here to help businesses and accounting professionals enter the reporting season fully prepped and compliant," said Ed Pratt, Co-founder & COO at Zenwork.

He added "Whether you're filing a few forms or managing high-volume reporting across multiple form types, our platform helps simplify your annual reporting by combining automation, validation tools, and scalable filing options."

Pre-Filing Season Readiness Checklist

As the filing season approaches, Tax1099 has prepared a pre-filing readiness checklist that can help filers identify gaps before they create last-minute issues and compliance risks. By selecting filer type, expected form categories, and estimated vendor volume, filers receive a tailored set of preparation steps and real-time insight into their filing readiness.
Tax1099 Pre-Season Readiness Checker for 2025 Tax Year Filing

About Zenwork Tax1099

Founded in 2010, Tax1099 is an IRS-authorized e-filing platform that processes millions of informational returns across federal and state jurisdictions. We've been recognized as a leader in in e-filing and are a two-time winner of 'Accountex User Favorite', We have also been listed in the 2018 list of 'Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies in the country'.

To learn more about the 2025 filing season, supported forms, and reporting tools, visit www.tax1099.com

Contact Information

Name - Ed Pratt
Mail - ed@zenwork.com

SOURCE: ZENWORK INC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/irs-window-now-open-for-2025-tax-information-reporting-tax1099-e-1124378

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
