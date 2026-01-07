DJ Amundi MSCI Smart Mobility UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Smart Mobility UCITS ETF Acc (ELCR LN) Amundi MSCI Smart Mobility UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Jan-2026 / 09:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Smart Mobility UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 06-Jan-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 26.7467 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8628424 CODE: ELCR LN ISIN: LU2023679090 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2023679090 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ELCR LN LEI Code: 2138009XSCOQRL54WY80 Sequence No.: 414014 EQS News ID: 2255966 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2255966&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 07, 2026 03:11 ET (08:11 GMT)