Eficode Oy: Eficode unifies global operations to power the AI-driven future of software development

Eficode has unified its global operations to lead the next era of software development, aligning its offering around AI in software development and effective SDLC tooling.

HELSINKI, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eficode, the leading global provider of DevOps software solutions, has announced a strategic transformation of its global operating model as of 1.1.2026. By transitioning to a unified, functional global organization, Eficode is positioning itself to capture the rapidly expanding opportunities in AI-powered software development. This strategic evolution allows Eficode to deliver holistic, high-value outcomes, seamlessly connecting world-class partner technologies with specialized services to ensure customer success.

Enabling the future of software development

As organizations face increasing complexity in software creation, Eficode is aligning its operations around two core customer journeys: AI in Software Development and Effective SDLC (Software Development Lifecycle) Tooling.

"The world of software development has moved, and we are moving with it," says Marko Klemetti, CTO of Eficode. "Our customers need more than just isolated tools; they need a trusted advisor to guide them through the transformation of their entire development lifecycle. By unifying our global expertise, we are uniquely positioned to help organizations implement AI across their SDLC and build secure, scalable toolchains that drive innovation."

This strategy is already delivering tangible value for industry leaders. Recent collaborations with major enterprises, such as Daimler Trucks and BBC, demonstrate how Eficode's advisory approach helps organizations accelerate technology adoption and integrate AI capabilities directly into their development workflows.

Deepening commitment to partner ecosystems

Central to this transformation is a renewed commitment to Eficode's strategic partners. Rather than shifting focus, the new model deepens Eficode's alignment with its ecosystem by dedicating executive leadership to its most critical partnerships.

To spearhead this initiative, Richard Bergmann has been appointed Vice President of Atlassian Business, leading the strategy for Eficode's largest partner ecosystem with a focus on cloud migrations and enterprise service management. Additionally, Mathias Olausson has been appointed Vice President of GitHub and Microsoft Business, driving the adoption of AI-enabled development workflows and platform engineering solutions within the Microsoft ecosystem.

"These appointments underscore our dedication to our partners," Henri Hämäläinen, Chief Product and Partner Officer, adds. "By having dedicated executive leadership for our Atlassian and GitHub/Microsoft businesses, we ensure that our customers receive the deepest possible expertise and the most effective solutions to navigate the future of software."

Collaborative leadership for a global era

To drive this strategy, Eficode has established a new, collaborative leadership structure that reflects the agility and cross-functional cooperation required in today's market. Leading the company during this next phase of growth is a three-person Chief Executive Officer team comprising Henri Hämäläinen (Chief Product & Partner Officer), Simon Wood (Chief Revenue Officer), and Therese Lindepil (Interim Chief Services Officer).

They are joined on the Leadership Team by Marko Klemetti (Chief Technology Officer), Hans Parvikoski (Chief Financial Officer), and Sanna Lindner (Chief People Officer). This structure fosters true collaboration across functions, breaking down silos to ensure that Product, Revenue, and Services work in lockstep to serve Eficode's 1,800+ customers worldwide.

Media contacts



Henri Hämäläinen,

CPO, Co-CEO at Eficode,

henri.hamalainen@eficode.com,

+358 50 487 3291



Simon Wood, CRO,

Co-CEO at Eficode,

simon.wood@eficode.com,

+44 7920 002769

