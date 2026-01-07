Anzeige
Mittwoch, 07.01.2026
07.01.2026 09:54 Uhr
MagicLab made its debut at CES, accelerating global development

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At its inaugural International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) appearance, MagicLab, a global leader in embodied AI, presented a powerful demonstration of its technological vision. The company's debut centered on three flagship robots: the full-size general-purpose humanoid Gen1, the agile bipedal Z1, and the world's first "head-tail coordinated" quadruped, MagicDog.

MagicLab made its debut at CES, drawing significant attention to its star product lineup

MagicBot Gen1: Defining a Practical Future

This robot represents a significant step toward practical utility. As China's first general-purpose humanoid to achieve multi-unit collaboration, the Gen1 is equipped with 42 active degrees of freedom, proprietary dexterous hands, and the company's "Atomic Myriad" scene model. This allows it to manage complex, long-sequence tasks in settings like factories. Its recent milestone-successfully performing collaborative material handling and assembly in a home appliance plant-proves the viability of its cluster-scheduling technology for large-scale industrial use.

MagicBot Z1: Pushing Performance Boundaries

Engineered for high-dynamic motion, the Z1, launched in the latter half of this year, breaks new ground in hardware capability. It utilizes proprietary high-performance joint modules that deliver exceptional torque (over 130 N•m) and a wide motion range (up to 320°). This enables it to execute advanced, high-burst maneuvers such as recovering from forceful impacts and standing up from a prone position, providing a robust foundation for demanding commercial applications and future development.

MagicDog: Intelligent, Lifelike Companionship

More than a toy, MagicDog is designed as a true home companion. This quadruped robot features 13 degrees of freedom and integrates multi-modal audio, visual, and tactile interaction to foster genuine emotional bonds. Its standout "head-tail coordination" technology and bio-inspired design create a uniquely lifelike presence, redefining the companion robot as an agile and responsive member of the household.

For MagicLab, CES was more than a product showcase; it was a strategic platform for global engagement. By presenting these innovations, the company reinforces its commitment to a "Commercialization, Globalization" strategy, aiming to accelerate the real-world deployment of embodied intelligence on a worldwide scale.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2856125/MagicLab_made_its_debut_at_CES__drawing_significant_attention_to_its_star_product_lineup.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/magiclab-made-its-debut-at-ces-accelerating-global-development-302654999.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
