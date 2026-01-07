Anzeige
Mittwoch, 07.01.2026
07.01.2026 10:06 Uhr
Cactus Communications: CACTUS Achieves ISO/IEC 42001:2023 Certification for Responsible AI Management

LONDON, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cactus Communications (CACTUS), a leading technology company specializing in AI and expert services for the scholarly publishing ecosystem, has earned the ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification for its Artificial Intelligence (AI) Management System, placing it among the early global adopters of this standard. This certification validates that CACTUS has established, implemented, and maintains a comprehensive AI governance framework aligned with global best practices.

CACTUS Logo

ISO/IEC 42001:2023 is the world's first AI management system standard, providing critical guidance for the rapidly evolving AI landscape. It addresses key risks and responsibilities associated with AI, including fairness, reliability, system oversight, and lifecycle management. This certification applies across all CACTUS brands and solutions, including Paperpal, the AI writing and research assistant trusted by over three million users worldwide.

The AI Management System at CACTUS spans core business processes including expert services, and AI-enabled product development. It encompasses functions including governance, risk and compliance, responsible AI, legal and engineering, product, and design. All processes operate in alignment with the controls defined in the latest ISO/IEC 42001:2023 Statement of Applicability (SoA).

Beyond governance, the certification delivers tangible value for users by strengthening trust, safety, and credibility in how CACTUS' AI systems are developed and deployed. It assures institutions and enterprise partners that CACTUS meets rigorous global standards for AI risk management, transparency, and compliance, while supporting continuous improvement as AI expectations and regulations keep evolving.

Akhilesh Ayer, CEO, Cactus Communications, commented, "Achieving the ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification highlights CACTUS' endeavour toward building AI that stakeholders across industry, publishing, academia, funding, and research can rely on with confidence. It reflects our dedication to deliver secure, accountable, and responsibly developed AI."

"ISO/IEC 42001:2023 affirms the discipline and safeguards that power our AI solutions, from how we govern data to how we evaluate, test, and monitor our models. As AI becomes central, this certification assures our users and partners that our AI tools are built on strong foundations of safety, reliability, and responsible innovation," Ayer further added.

This certification also reinforces Paperpal's position as one of the most rigorously governed AI writing tools available, and underscores CACTUS' leadership in AI systems that institutions and researchers can adopt with confidence.

For more information, please visit:
Cactus Communications: https://cactusglobal.com/
Paperpal: https://paperpal.com/

For more details, please contact:
Nidhi Amin | Cactus Communications | nidhi.amin@cactusglobal.com | newsroom@cactusglobal.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2320317/4902388/CACTUS_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cactus-achieves-isoiec-420012023-certification-for-responsible-ai-management-302654122.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
