Mittwoch, 07.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
PR Newswire
07.01.2026 10:06 Uhr
Ubyx Inc.; Barclays: Barclays Invests in Ubyx to Advance Digital Money Connectivity

Ubyx provides a global clearing system for tokenised deposits and stablecoins.

LONDON and NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Barclays has announced a strategic investment in Ubyx Inc., a U.S. based clearing system for digital money including tokenised deposits and regulated stablecoins.

Barclays makes strategic investment in Ubyx

"Interoperability is essential to unlock the full potential of digital assets. As the landscape of tokens, blockchains and wallets evolves, specialist technology will play a pivotal role in delivering connectivity and infrastructure to enable regulated financial institutions to interact seamlessly. We are pleased to be joining Ubyx on their journey as we drive forward our shared ambition to accelerate and shape innovation across our industry," said Ryan Hayward, Head of Digital Assets and Strategic Investments at Barclays.

Tony McLaughlin, CEO of Ubyx said, "Our mission is to build a common globalised acceptance network for regulated digital money including tokenised deposits and regulated stablecoins. Bank participation is vital to provide par value redemption through regulated channels. We are entering a world in which every regulated firm offers digital wallets in addition to traditional bank accounts."

This investment comes at a time of growing interest in new forms of digital money based on tokens transacted on public blockchain infrastructures. Regulatory clarity is moving forward in several jurisdictions, and evidence of growing adoption outside of cryptocurrency use-cases is emerging. Barclays and Ubyx are committed to the responsible development of tokenised money within the regulatory perimeter.

About Barclays:

Our vision is to be the UK-centred leader in global finance. We are a diversified bank with comprehensive UK consumer, corporate and wealth and private banking franchises, a leading investment bank and a strong, specialist US consumer bank. Through these five divisions, we are working together for a better financial future for our customers, clients and communities.

For further information about Barclays, please visit our website home.barclays

About Ubyx:

Ubyx was founded to facilitate tokenised money ubiquity, connecting multiple issuers with multiple receiving institutions in a common settlement environment that allows redemption of digital money at par value, supporting the singleness of money.

For more information visit https://ubyx.xyz

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2855434/Ubyx_Barclays_Partner.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/barclays-invests-in-ubyx-to-advance-digital-money-connectivity-302654154.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
