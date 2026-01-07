Anzeige
Mittwoch, 07.01.2026
Das Wildwest-Silberrevier, das bei 80-Dollar-Silber wichtiger ist denn je!!
Premialab adopted by Rathbones Asset Management to Improve Risk Visibility Across Multi-Asset Portfolios

LONDON, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rathbones Asset Management, one of the UK's leading investment firms, has chosen Premialab's advanced analytics to strengthen risk management practices as they expand allocations to systematic strategies.

Premialab Logo

The partnership comes as Rathbones Asset Management broadens its multi-asset fund lineup and increasingly incorporates Structured Products in the form of Quantitative Investment Strategies (QIS). By integrating Premialab's Technology, Rathbones Asset Management will leverage a unified analytics engine, enhancing transparency and forward-looking risk forecasting across its full range of portfolios.

"We are delighted to partner with Rathbones Asset Management, one of the UK's most respected asset managers," said Adrien Géliot, CEO of Premialab. "Institutional investors are increasingly seeking advanced data capabilities and robust risk management processes amid volatile markets and a growing demand for real-time transparency. By integrating our risk analytics into Rathbones Asset Managements workflow, we aim to deliver even more powerful data-driven performance outcomes for their clients."

Stephen Wood, Director of Operations & Delivery at Rathbones Asset Management added: "Premialab's comprehensive risk framework provides invaluable insights across our QIS strategies. Their technology strengthens our ability to manage exposures, enhance risk oversight, and deliver a more transparent and disciplined investment process for our clients."

Premialab supports leading institutional investors by enhancing asset allocation, strategy selection, and risk management through a unique dataset sourced from 18 global investment banks. Its multi-asset platform processes more than 10 million data points daily and analyses over 7,000 systematic strategies, serving clients with approximately $20 trillion in AUM. Together with Premialab Pure Factors, the platform enables robust quantitative strategy selection, thorough due diligence, advanced risk assessment, and strengthened regulatory reporting.

About Premialab

Premialab is the leading independent platform that collaborates with leading investment banks and institutional investors globally, providing data, analytics, and risk solutions for systematic, factor, and multi-asset strategies. With offices in London, Paris, New York, Hong Kong, Dubai and Sydney, the company partners with the top 18 investment banks, leading asset managers, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies globally. For more information, please visit: www.premialab.com.

About Rathbones Asset Management

Rathbones Asset Management is the active fund-management arm of Rathbones Group Plc, headquartered in London. As of November 2025, the firm rebranded to reflect its evolution beyond traditional unit trusts, now managing over £16.5 billion in assets and offering a broad suite of strategies across equities, fixed income, multi-asset and sustainable funds. RAM combines the agility and high-conviction investment style of an independent boutique with the resources, governance and stability of a major financial group. Its disciplined, long-term approach aims to serve a range of clients - from private and institutional investors to financial advisers - with investment solutions tailored to different risk-return profiles, including ESG-aligned sustainable portfolios.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2752715/5584590/Premialab_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/premialab-adopted-by-rathbones-asset-management-to-improve-risk-visibility-across-multi-asset-portfolios-302654687.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
