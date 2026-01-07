Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 07.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Wildwest-Silberrevier, das bei 80-Dollar-Silber wichtiger ist denn je!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
07.01.2026 10:06 Uhr
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Alexander Dalhoff Joins ITE Management L.P. as Managing Director, Head of European Investments

LONDON, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ITE Management L.P. ("ITE), a leading alternative asset manager focused on industrial transportation and infrastructure, today announced that Alexander Dalhoff has joined as Managing Director, Head of European Investments.

ITE Management Logo

The appointment comes as ITE opens its new London office, created to expand the firm's reach and partnerships across Europe. From this base, Mr. Dalhoff will lead ITE's European investment strategy in the transportation and industrial sectors, both central to the firm's long-term diversification and growth plans.

"Structural shifts across Europe's transportation and infrastructure sectors are creating opportunities that fit well with ITE's strengths and investor goals," said Jonathan Atkeson, Deputy Chief Investment Officer. "Alex brings the experience and network to strengthen our presence on the ground. With the London office now in place, his leadership will help us build key partnerships, source strong deals, and advance our strategy across the region."

Mr. Dalhoff brings nearly two decades of experience in special situations, alternative credit, and private equity investing. He spent over 15 years at Fortress Investment Group in London, most recently as a Managing Director in the European Credit Opportunities business, where he focused on asset-backed and transportation investments. Earlier in his career, he was an Analyst in the Financial Restructuring Group at Houlihan Lokey in London and Frankfurt.

Mr. Dalhoff holds a Master's degree in Finance and Entrepreneurship from HHL - Leipzig Graduate School of Management.

About ITE Management L.P.

ITE Management L.P. is a global alternative investment firm that helps keep the world's supply chains moving. Founded in 2014, ITE owns and operates nearly $12 billion of industrial infrastructure assets across rail, intermodal, air, and various other transportation verticals, as of January 2026. The firm focuses on essential-use, long-lived assets and aims to achieve stable lease profiles and long-term contracts that deliver durable, diversified value. ITE blends operational expertise, data intelligence, and sector knowledge to support the future of global transportation. For more information, please visit www.itemgmt.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:pro-ITE@prosek.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2298272/ITE_Management_Logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/alexander-dalhoff-joins-ite-management-lp-as-managing-director-head-of-european-investments-302654592.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.