Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 07.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Wildwest-Silberrevier, das bei 80-Dollar-Silber wichtiger ist denn je!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
07.01.2026 10:06 Uhr
40 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Neolix Technologies Joins Autoware Foundation as Premium Member To Deliver Fully Commercialized Autonomous Driving Solutions to the Ecosystem

LAS VEGAS and BEIJING, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Neolix Technologies, a global pioneer and leader in RoboVan technology and autonomous logistics solutions, today announced its official accession to the Autoware Foundation as a Premium Member. Notably, Neolix stands out as commercially delivering large volume autonomous driving solutions in the Autoware ecosystem. This new membership marks a significant milestone for both Neolix's global strategic expansion and the advancement of open-source autonomous driving solutions.

Member Certificate Hand-over

Member Certificate Hand-over

Headquartered in Beijing, China, Neolix has established an unparalleled market presence with over 15,000 autonomous delivery vehicles deployed and operational worldwide, forming the largest commercial RoboVan fleet globally. This large-scale commercial operation is a testament to Neolix's mature technical capabilities and market validation-highlighted by groundbreaking achievements in 2025: the company became the first to deliver and deploy L4 mapless autonomous driving technology at commercial scale, establishing an industry-leading benchmark with its RoboVan-as-a-Service (RaaS) model for autonomous delivery. With deep expertise in low-speed autonomous logistics scenarios, Neolix is well-positioned to play a pivotal role in shaping deployment-ready autonomy through active participation in the Autoware Foundation's Low-Speed Autonomy Working Group (LSA WG).

Neolix's 2025-launched L4 mapless autonomous driving technology integrates advanced perception systems with AI-driven decision-making algorithms, enabling centimeter-level positioning and real-time dynamic response even in complex urban environments. This breakthrough allows Neolix RoboVans to operate safely and efficiently in challenging conditions-including high-density pedestrian areas, mixed-traffic roads, and adverse weather-while eliminating reliance on HD maps. By removing this key dependency, the technology significantly reduces deployment costs and time, laying the groundwork for faster, more scalable global expansion. Complementing this technical innovation, Neolix pioneered the industry's first RoboVan-as-a-Service (RaaS) model, transforming autonomous fleets from high-investment, ownership-based assets into flexible, service-based offerings. This shift cuts upfront costs and operational complexity for customers, lowering barriers to adoption and accelerating uptake across diverse urban logistics scenarios-unlocking new market demand and providing a proven blueprint for large-scale deployment. These advancements are backed by Neolix's proven track record in large-scale fleet management in Qingdao, Shandong Province, the company has deployed over 1,200 vehicles, forming the world's largest and densest autonomous fleet. Cloud-based dispatch and real-time data loops at the Qingdao site deliver highly efficient, collaborative urban fleet operations, setting a global benchmark for city-wide autonomous delivery networks.

This momentum is extending internationally. In October 2025, multiple Neolix RoboVan models were granted public road operation approvals in the United Arab Emirates, making Neolix the first RoboVan company in the Middle East authorized for fully unmanned public road operations.

As one of the autonomous driving commercial members of the Autoware Foundation, Neolix is committed to leveraging its commercialization experience and technical strengths to contribute to the Autoware open-source ecosystem. Will Zhao, Executive President of Neolix stated: "Joining the Autoware Foundation is a crucial step in Neolix's global open innovation strategy. As a leading commercialized enterprise in the ecosystem, we are eager to bridge the gap between open-source technology and practical commercial application. By sharing our scalable operational experience-from our Qingdao benchmark to our industry-first RaaS model-and cost-effective technical solutions like mapless autonomy, we aim to work with over 100 global members of the Autoware ecosystem to advance the development of safe, efficient, and deployment-ready autonomous logistics."

Looking ahead to 2026, Neolix plans to accelerate global expansion. By working closely with local partners, including through its collaboration with the Autoware Foundation-Neolix aims to scale its RoboVan business worldwide, targeting more than 10,000 overseas deliveries by the end of 2027. This global push, fueled by proven commercialization, cutting-edge technology, and open innovation, reinforces Neolix's position as a leader in shaping the future of autonomous logistics on a global scale.

For more information about Neolix, please visit: https://www.neolix.ai/

Media Contact

For more information, please contact:

Neolix: Linda Xu, xulinhua@neolix.ai

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2856412/Member_Certificate_Hand_over.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/neolix-technologies-joins-autoware-foundation-as-premium-member-to-deliver-fully-commercialized-autonomous-driving-solutions-to-the-ecosystem-302654988.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.