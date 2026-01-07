Anzeige
Mittwoch, 07.01.2026
WKN: A3DH5W | ISIN: SE0017487424 | Ticker-Symbol: M5W
02.01.26 | 08:20
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.01.2026 08:30 Uhr
Bawat Water Technologies AB: Bawat's Guidance on 2025 EBITDA

Publish Date: 7 Jan 2026, 08:30 CET

Bawat is almost EBITDA break-even for the period June till year end 2025. The full year EBITDA guidance from SEK -9- -6M is adjusted to below SEK - 11M. This reduction from earlier guidance relates to late postponement of orders. The full year EBITDA is an improvement of more than 100% relative to FY 2024. The gross profit margin for the year is higher than the 43% reported in H1 2025. A significant increase from previous periods.

The trend is clear with a good back-log of orders for 2026 leading to a positive EBITDA guidance for 2026.

The full un-audited 2025 financial report due to be released 25 February 2026 and will be supplemented with the guidance for 2026.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Investors & Media:
Marcus P. Hummer, CEO, E-mail: mph@BAWAT.com

Jesper Lyngby Sørensen, CFO, E-mail: jls@BAWAT.com

Certified Adviser
Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB
ca@skmg.se

This press release constitutes inside information that Bawat Water Technologies AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at the time stated by the Company's news distributor, Cision, at the publication of this press release on January 7, 2026, at 08:30 CET.

About Bawat

The development of an entirely new approach to ballast water treatment utilizing onboard waste heat to treat ballast water led to the founding of Bawat in 2011. A ballast water treatment system avoids disposal of untreated water in seas and harbors. Bawat's BWMS is a system that is simple, cost-effective, and sustainable, build on a zero environmental impact, using standard marine components. No filters, no chemicals no UV. And is the first to market a USCG/IMO Type Approval BWMS that uses pasteurization to treat ballast water in a one-pass process. Bawat has built upon its innovative breakthrough, and now offers ballast water solutions to the maritime industry in three categories:

  • A ship BWMS for Retrofit and New Builds
  • Mobile containerized solution for multiple vessel usage in a port, on a ship or for rigs
  • Ballast as a Service (Bawat BaaS) for contingency services in ports or yards.

Bawat is an engineer-driven company that is rooted in the tradition of Danish maritime innovation and with a deep maritime insight: www.bawat.com. Bawat is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.


