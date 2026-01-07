Peru commissioned about 454 MW of utility-scale solar capacity in 2025, taking cumulative installed PV capacity to roughly 952 MW, according to the government.From pv magazine LatAm Peru's Ministry of Energy and Mines (MINEM) said that the country commissioned more than 700 MW of new electricity generation capacity in 2025 across solar, hydroelectric, and thermal power plants. PV generation accounted for the largest share of new additions. MINEM said two large-scale solar power plants entered operation during the year, adding a combined 456.4 MW to the National Interconnected Electricity System ...

