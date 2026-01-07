Anzeige
WKN: A0B6R8 | ISIN: LT0000109324
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.01.2026 09:06 Uhr
G. Kudarauskas Appointed Chief Financial Officer of Utenos Trikotazas

A new Chief Financial Officer has been appointed at SBA Group company Utenos Trikotazas. Gediminas Kudarauskas has taken over the role, succeeding Tadas Baužys, who previously held the position. Following a successful 2025, the company is entering a new stage focused on the further development of its core activities, and the experience of the new CFO will help further strengthen Utenos Trikotazas' market position.

Gediminas Kudarauskas brings extensive experience in finance and management. For the past several years, he served as Chief Financial Officer at Hertz Baltics. In his previous roles, he successfully raised financing, ensured the implementation of accounting automation projects, and effectively managed large-scale budgets. In addition to his role at Utenos Trikotazas, G. Kudarauskas will also serve as a Business Controller at SBA Group.

"Last year, the company achieved a financial turning point and is successfully implementing its restructuring plans, making the role of Chief Financial Officer in ensuring further growth particularly important. I am confident that Gediminas' experience and strategic approach will help us continue to pursue sustainable development," says Nomeda Kaucikiene, head of Utenos Trikotazas.

Tadas Baužys stepped down from his position at Utenos Trikotazas at the end of 2025 for personal reasons.

During the first nine months of 2025, Utenos Trikotazas continued its growth. The group's revenue increased by 30.7 percent to EUR 15.9 million. Exports accounted for 80.7 percent of total sales. The company's EBITDA amounted to EUR 0.7 million.

Nomeda Kaucikiene, CEO of AB Utenos trikotažas

Tel.: +370 685 09 848


