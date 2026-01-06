Anzeige
PR Newswire
06.01.2026 18:55 Uhr
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cineverse Corp.: Hulu Acquires Streaming Rights from Cineverse for The Toxic Avenger, to Debut on the Platform January 8, 2026

Critically Acclaimed, Fan-Favorite Action-Comedy Garnered an 86% Rotten Tomatoes Score

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS), a next-generation entertainment studio, has announced today that streaming rights to The Toxic Avenger have been acquired by Hulu. The films SVOD premiere will be on Thursday, January 8, 2026. Photos can be found here.

The Toxic Avenger received an overwhelming critical reception which praised director Macon Blair's execution along with strong performances from the all-star cast - including Peter Dinklage, Kevin Bacon (Footloose, Hollow Man), Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings franchise), Jacob Tremblay (Room, Wonder), and Taylour Paige (Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, Zola). The campaign from the film is also credited with helping wipe out over $15 million dollars in medical debt for 10,000+ people in need with the help of Undue Medical Debt.

From Empire's "Charming," to The Wrap's "A cult sensation," critics have layered on praise for the Monster Hero. "There's a new era of heroes coming, and it belongs to the Toxic Avenger," said CBR. Screenrant called it "a great and hilarious film held up by a talented cast, intelligent writing, and beautiful cinematography," while MovieWeb anointed it "the summer's most entertaining superhero film."

The horror/comedy movie, written and directed by Blair (I Don't Feel At Home in This World Anymore, writer for Marvel Comics/Dark Horse Comics), is produced by Legendary Entertainment and distributed by Cineverse. It is based on Troma Entertainment President and Co-founder Lloyd Kaufman's "THE TOXIC AVENGER" franchise.

When a downtrodden janitor, Winston Gooze (Dinklage), is exposed to a catastrophic toxic accident, he's transformed into a new kind of hero: The Toxic Avenger. Now, Toxie must rise from outcast to savior, taking on ruthless corporate overlords and corrupt forces who threaten his son, his friends, and his community. In a world where greed runs rampant… justice is best served radioactive.

Following the exclusive window, fans will be able to watch the film on other SVOD and FAST streamers, including Cineverse's flagship horror channel, Screambox. It is currently available for rental (TVOD) or purchase (digital and physical) at "video stores" everywhere.

About Cineverse

Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS) is a next-generation entertainment studio that empowers creators and entertains fans with a wide breadth of content through the power of technology. It has developed a new blueprint for delivering entertainment experiences to passionate audiences and results for its partners with unprecedented efficiency, and distributes more than 71,000 premium films, series, and podcasts. Cineverse connects fans with bold, authentic, independent stories. Properties include the highest-grossing unrated film in U.S. history; dozens of streaming fandom channels; a premier podcast network; top horror destination Bloody Disgusting; and more. Powering visionary storytelling with cutting-edge innovation, Cineverse's proprietary streaming tools and AI technology drive revenue and reach to redefine the next era of entertainment. For more information, visit home.cineverse.com.

CONTACTS

For Media, The Lippin Group for Cineverse
[email protected]

For Investors, Julie Milstead
[email protected]

SOURCE Cineverse Corp.

© 2026 PR Newswire
