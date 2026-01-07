Anzeige
Mittwoch, 07.01.2026
07.01.2026 11:00 Uhr
NEXUS FRONTIER TECH: From Buying Software to Hiring Results: Nexus Launches the Nexus Capacity Unit (NCU)

LONDON, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexus Frontier Tech Ltd. ("Nexus"), an AI-native solutions provider for financial services, today announced the launch of the Nexus Capacity Unit (NCU), a standardised unit of completed, traceable work that allows banks and asset managers to procure AI as measurable operational capacity rather than software licenses.

The NCU introduces a Results-as-a-Service (RaaS) model, enabling financial institutions to pay for outcomes delivered instead of tools deployed. By providing a clear capacity standard for digital labour, the NCU helps executives plan, price, and govern AI like any other operational resource.

"Financial institutions are fatigued by buying AI and hoping for ROI," said Danny Goh, Founder and CEO of Nexus. "Executives don't need more tools; they need outcomes. With NCU, AI becomes a workforce you hire-measurable, accountable, and paid for based on the work it actually delivers."

NCUs are executed through OneNexus Capacity Cloud, Nexus's enterprise platform designed for regulated environments. The platform enables businesses to allocate digital capacity according to their operational needs, automate workflows with appropriate governance and human oversight, and ensure full compliance through deterministic execution and auditable outputs.

The pricing model aligns with executive priorities: CFOs can budget against business metrics such as basis-point economics, loan volumes, or assets under management; COOs gain guaranteed, scalable operational capacity; procurement sees a fair, outcome-based model; and regulators value the fully auditable, compliant workflows. Clients subscribe to a baseline of guaranteed capacity and pay additional fees as outcomes scale, with options based on tasks, roles, or business performance.

Nexus is already deploying NCU-rated agents across ESG analysis, credit underwriting, and credit control. Early deployments have delivered measurable results, including an 87% reduction in operational costs and completion of complex tasks in minutes rather than hours.

"While others focus on AI intelligence, we focus on whether the output can be trusted and operationalised," said Derrick Liao, Co-Founder and COO. "That distinction separates AI applications from enterprise-grade digital labour."

For full details on the Nexus Capacity Unit, including examples of agent deployments and pricing models, visit our blog post.

Visit Nexus on Website | LinkedIn

Media Contact: Matilda Pham | matilda.pham@nexusfrontier.tech

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/from-buying-software-to-hiring-results-nexus-launches-the-nexus-capacity-unit-ncu-302655060.html

