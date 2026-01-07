The GWh-scale long-duration energy storage project is expected to reduce curtailment in Xinjiang, a region of China with high solar and wind generation, and transmission bottlenecks. The flow battery installation is co-located with a PV plant.From ESS News The world's first gigawatt-hour scale vanadium flow battery energy storage project has entered operation in China, with total installed capacity of 200 MW/ 1,000 MWh. Located in the county of Jimusar, Xinjiang, the solar and storage project represents a total investment of CNY 3.8 billion ($520 million) and spans a 1,870 hectare site. It was ...

