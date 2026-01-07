Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 07.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Wildwest-Silberrevier, das bei 80-Dollar-Silber wichtiger ist denn je!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.01.2026 11:22 Uhr
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Michael Owen joins Casino.org as Exclusive UK & Ireland Affiliate Ambassador for 2026

LONDON, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading online gambling platform Casino.org has announced that footballing legend Michael Owen is their 2026 UK and Ireland Affiliate Ambassador.

Michael Owen's illustrious football career included successful spells at English clubs like Liverpool, Newcastle, and Manchester United. He also earned 89 senior caps for England and is one of only six British Ballon d'Or winners. Since retiring from professional football, Owen has become a respected sports pundit and entrepreneur. Michael's stellar reputation made him the perfect partner for a well-established gambling brand looking to increase its presence in the UK & Ireland.

Casino.org was launched in 1995, predating most online gambling affiliates. Its work includes a 25-step testing process, transparent reviews, and passionate responsible gambling initiatives. The Casino.org UK& Ireland site serves millions of monthly visitors looking for exclusive bonuses, betting advice, or wanting to play over 20,000 free games.

The partnership will see Owen feature across Casino.org's Irelandand UK digital channels, including brand, social media, and public relations. When asked about the new partnership, Michael said:

"I'm thrilled to be Casino.org's UK & Ireland Affiliate Ambassador for 2026. As gambling continues to grow in the UK, it was important to me to be involved with a brand that prioritises player safety. Casino.org's reputation for expertise and integrity aligns with my personal values, and I'm excited to be on board."

Alexander Korsager, Chief Gaming Officer at Casino.org, said:

"Michael Owen's professionalism and credibility make him the perfect ambassador for Casino.org UK and Ireland. He's a respected sporting icon who will resonate well with our audience. We're so excited to be working with Michael to deliver great content in 2026 and can't wait for the year ahead."

The announcement is part of Casino.org's plans to strengthen its foothold in the competitive UK and Irish gambling market. The brand has seen explosive growth across North America and Europe and is looking to replicate that success in the UK and Ireland. Having Michael Owen at the forefront of those efforts is going to be a huge step towards making that happen.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/87cea4b7-80f3-43d8-90f4-9cf8e04467b6



Contact details: PR Manager: Riley Clark Email: Riley@casino.org

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.