Michael Owen joins Casino.org as Exclusive UK & Ireland Affiliate Ambassador for 2026

LONDON, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading online gambling platform Casino.org has announced that footballing legend Michael Owen is their 2026 UK and Ireland Affiliate Ambassador.

Michael Owen's illustrious football career included successful spells at English clubs like Liverpool, Newcastle, and Manchester United. He also earned 89 senior caps for England and is one of only six British Ballon d'Or winners. Since retiring from professional football, Owen has become a respected sports pundit and entrepreneur. Michael's stellar reputation made him the perfect partner for a well-established gambling brand looking to increase its presence in the UK & Ireland.

Casino.org was launched in 1995, predating most online gambling affiliates. Its work includes a 25-step testing process, transparent reviews, and passionate responsible gambling initiatives. The Casino.org UK & Ireland site serves millions of monthly visitors looking for exclusive bonuses, betting advice, or wanting to play over 20,000 free games.

The partnership will see Owen feature across Casino.org's Ireland and UK digital channels, including brand, social media, and public relations. When asked about the new partnership, Michael said:



"I'm thrilled to be Casino.org's UK & Ireland Affiliate Ambassador for 2026. As gambling continues to grow in the UK, it was important to me to be involved with a brand that prioritises player safety. Casino.org's reputation for expertise and integrity aligns with my personal values, and I'm excited to be on board."

Alexander Korsager, Chief Gaming Officer at Casino.org, said:



"Michael Owen's professionalism and credibility make him the perfect ambassador for Casino.org UK and Ireland. He's a respected sporting icon who will resonate well with our audience. We're so excited to be working with Michael to deliver great content in 2026 and can't wait for the year ahead."

The announcement is part of Casino.org's plans to strengthen its foothold in the competitive UK and Irish gambling market. The brand has seen explosive growth across North America and Europe and is looking to replicate that success in the UK and Ireland. Having Michael Owen at the forefront of those efforts is going to be a huge step towards making that happen.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/87cea4b7-80f3-43d8-90f4-9cf8e04467b6

Contact details: PR Manager: Riley Clark Email: Riley@casino.org