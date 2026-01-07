Serbian utility Elektroprivreda Srbije (EPS) is seeking bids for a feasibility study and design of a solar plant on an existing thermal power plant's ash disposal site, with applications due by Jan. 23.Serbian state-owned power utility EPS has opened a tender for a feasibility study and conceptual design of a solar power plant. According to the notice to tender, the solar plant will be located at the TENT A ash landfill site, an ash disposal site at the Nikola Tesla A thermal power plant near Obrenovac, southwest of Belgrade. The site is Serbia's largest coal-fired power plant complex and is ...

