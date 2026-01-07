LEPAS Signs Distribution Agreement with Al-Babtain Group in Kuwait, Advancing Middle East Expansion

WUHU, China, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 6, 2026, LEPAS, Chery Group's all-new NEV brand, officially signed a distribution agreement with Al-Babtain Group as LEPAS's distributor in Kuwait, at Chery International Headquarters. During the signing ceremony, senior executives toured the LEPAS Elegant Lifestyle House to learn about the brand ecosystem and its intelligent mobility scenarios, and interacted with AiMOGA, the showroom host robot, experiencing how LEPAS integrates advanced technology with an elegant lifestyle. This agreement marks the beginning of comprehensive cooperation between the two parties in Kuwait.

Founded in 1948, Al-Babtain Group has long been deeply rooted in Kuwait and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region and is one of the most influential diversified business groups in the local market.

As Chery Group's global NEV brand, LEPAS is positioned as a "Preferred brand for elegant mobility life" and, backed by the Group's expertise and global experience, provides mobility solutions combining advanced technology with exquisite elegance.

Under this partnership, the two parties will integrate strengths to establish standardized distribution networks and professional service systems in Kuwait, promote localized brand operations and user ecosystem development, and gradually expand cooperation into the automotive aftermarket and related fields. Models including the LEPAS L8, LEPAS L6, and LEPAS L4 will be introduced to the Kuwaiti market, enriching local consumers' new energy mobility choices and supporting the green transformation of the region's transportation sector.

Al-Babtain Group stated:"We chose to partner with LEPAS not only for its technological capabilities in the new energy sector, but more importantly for its distinctive brand identity focused on elegance, which aligns with our strategic positioning in the high-end mobility market."

Mr. Zhai Xiaobing, CEO of LEPAS, commented:"Kuwait represents another key milestone in LEPAS's Middle East expansion. By leveraging our partner's deep local expertise and mature operational capabilities, we aim to bring the LEPAS vision of an elegant lifestyle into practice, and to use this experience as a foundation for expansion into other Middle Eastern markets."

Looking ahead, LEPAS will continue to advance Chery Group's global strategy of "In somewhere, For somewhere, Be somewhere," deepen localized operations in the Middle East and steadily expand its global presence, delivering new energy mobility experiences that blend technological sophistication with elegant design worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2856498/03.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lepas-signs-distribution-agreement-with-al-babtain-group-in-kuwait-advancing-middle-east-expansion-302655093.html