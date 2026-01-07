The mood in the crypto market is improving, and life seems to be returning to what felt like an endless sideways movement. Bitcoin is approaching the $95,000 mark, and altcoins are following suit. Find out whether market participants' patience will finally be rewarded, which altcoins are following suit and why geopolitical crises such as the US military intervention in Venezuela are not being treated as a crisis by the markets in this interview with Oliver Michel, tokentus investment AG. 0:00 - Welcome 00:47 - Status Quo 01:33 - USA 14:28 - Bitcoin 23:20 - Altcoins 29:30 - Strategic Disclosure of conflicts of interest: The Management Board and majority shareholder of the publisher Börsenmedien AG, Mr Bernd Förtsch, directly and indirectly holds positions in the following financial instruments mentioned in the publication or derivatives based on them, which may benefit from any price developments resulting from the publication: Bitcoin, Ethereum, tokentus investment AG. The video was created based on the BITCOIN & ALTCOINS video from January 6, 2026. We accept no liability for the translation.