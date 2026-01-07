AMC Health Announces Breakthrough in AI-Driven Alert Precision for Virtual Care Program

New data science-driven alert framework expected to reduce clinician burden by 45% while preserving industry-leading outcomes, critical amid workforce shortages and rural care challenges

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / January 7, 2026 / AMC Health, a leading provider of virtual care and chronic condition management, today announced a major advancement in its AI-driven clinical alerting framework. This AI-driven framework uses longitudinal, patient-specific baselines and time-series pattern detection to significantly improve the precision of physiometric alerts while reducing unnecessary clinician workload, without compromising patient safety or outcomes.

Leveraging more than six years of longitudinal data, including over 15 million physiometric readings across weight, blood pressure, and heart rate, AMC Health's data science team has developed a next-generation time-series alerting methodology that identifies multi-day physiometric patterns more closely correlated with near-term adverse outcomes such as emergency department utilization, hospitalization, and mortality.

By integrating historical claims data and applying machine learning (ML) to outcome-linked longitudinal data, AMC Health is redefining how physiometric data informs care decisions, delivering a fundamentally more accurate approach to identifying true patient risk in the home setting.

"AMC Health has delivered exceptional clinical and financial outcomes for years, even with legacy alert models that were limited in precision," said Nesim Bildirici, President and CEO of AMC Health. "This new alerting framework removes those constraints and positions our clinical teams to operate with greater focus, efficiency, and impact, especially at a time when the healthcare industry faces significant clinician shortages and rural communities struggle to access timely care."

Sustaining Strong Outcomes While Reducing Alert Burden

Despite limitations in traditional threshold-based alerting, AMC Health programs have consistently achieved an average 23% reduction in all-cause hospital admissions compared to controls, along with sustained cost savings exceeding $300 per enrolled member per month (PMPM), and as high as $670 PMPM in some populations.

Under traditional threshold-based alerting, only 24% of red alerts were ultimately associated with evidence of clinical deterioration, despite the need to address all of them, thereby highlighting inefficiencies and the burden on nursing teams. The new AI-driven framework is projected to improve alert precision (positive predictive value) by nearly 20%, reducing total alert volume by 45% while preserving these industry-leading outcomes. And it directly supports AMC Health's clinical objective of allowing care managers to dedicate more time to proactive interventions, such as education and preventive engagement, rather than reactive alert management.

This improvement is particularly critical as health systems nationwide face clinician shortages and rising demand for virtual care and telehealth in underserved rural areas, where efficient allocation of clinical resources can make the difference between timely intervention and delayed care.

Key innovations in the new alerting framework include:

Weight alerts based on individualized percent change and variability over time, rather than fixed pound thresholds.

Blood pressure and heart rate alerts driven by longitudinal variability instead of single outlier readings.

Behavioral signals that detect increased self-monitoring frequency as an early indicator of concern or deterioration.

These enhancements apply to weight, blood pressure, and pulse alerts, with future expansions planned for oxygen saturation, blood glucose, and additional physiometrics.

Rigorous Evaluation and Continuous Innovation

AMC Health will rigorously evaluate the new framework against control groups, measuring improvements in alert precision, clinician workload, and downstream outcomes such as ED visits, hospitalizations, and mortality. AMC Health will also monitor performance over time for model drift and maintain clinical oversight to ensure safety and consistency across populations.

"This marks the start of an AI evolution in virtual care and telehealth," added Bildirici. "For the first time, clinicians can rely on AI-driven tools that harness home-based physiometric data tied directly to outcomes, helping redefine best practices for remote patient monitoring and improving access where it's needed most."

About AMC Health

AMC Health is a leader in virtual condition management, providing technology-enabled clinical services that improve outcomes and reduce costs for complex patient populations. Through advanced analytics, remote monitoring, and dedicated clinical teams, AMC Health partners with healthcare organizations to deliver scalable, high-impact care, bringing quality healthcare directly into patients' homes while keeping clinicians at the center of care.

For more information, visit www.amchealth.com

Contact:

Gary Feiner

(877) 262-2240

hello@amchealth.com

SOURCE: AMC Health

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/amc-health-announces-breakthrough-in-ai-driven-alert-precision-for-vi-1124599