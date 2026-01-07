Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 7, 2026) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging restaurant brands, is pleased to announce that its multi-unit franchisee for Heal Wellness ("Heal") QSR in Alberta secures its 11th real estate location. This milestone further advances Heal's disciplined, asset-light growth strategy to scale into a leading smoothie and açaí bowl brand across North America. Heal Wellness is a fast-growing quick-service restaurant ("QSR") brand specializing in fresh smoothie bowls, açaí bowls, and smoothies, built around clean ingredients and a better-for-you lifestyle.

"The secured real estate location in Country Hills reflects our continued focus on pairing strong franchise partners with attractive, high-visibility trade areas," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly. Country Hills has strong alignment with health-conscious consumer behavior, dense residential growth, and daily convenience-driven traffic. Situated in north Calgary, Country Hills serves a large, affluent suburban population of families, young professionals, and fitness-oriented residents who prioritize quick, nutritious food options. The area benefits from close proximity to major retail corridors, grocery-anchored plazas, gyms, medical clinics, and schools, creating consistent morning-to-evening demand for functional, grab-and-go offerings such as smoothie bowls and protein-rich smoothies. With limited direct competition in the specialty smoothie-bowl category, combined with high vehicle traffic, strong daytime population, and a climate that supports year-round demand for nutrient-dense, immunity-boosting foods, Country Hills presents a compelling, low-risk Canadian market for a modern smoothie and wellness-focused concept. Expected opening for this location is Q2.

"Heal Wellness continues to expand rapidly across Canada and into the United States, solidifying its position as a leading acai and smoothie bowl brand. With 30 locations now open and more than 178 in development, Heal contributes to Happy Belly's broader portfolio of 666 contractually committed retail franchise locations across multiple emerging brands in various stages of development, construction, and operation. Our predictable and disciplined growth engine continues to deliver measurable results as we expand our brands across Canada and the U.S to create long-term value for our shareholders."

"We are just getting started," added Sean Black.

About Heal Wellness

Heal Wellness was founded with a passion and mission to provide quick, fresh wellness foods that support a busy and active lifestyle. We currently offer a diverse range of smoothie bowls and smoothies. We take pride in meticulously selecting every superfood ingredient on our menu to fuel the body, including acai smoothie bowls, smoothies, and super-seed grain bowls. Our smoothie bowls are crafted with real fruit and enriched with superfoods like acai, pitaya, goji berries, chia seeds, and more.



Franchising

For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.



About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands. The Company's portfolio includes Heal Wellness, Rosie's Burgers, Yolks Breakfast, Via Cibo Italian Street Food, and others.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include the future performance of Happy Belly and her subsidiaries. Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedarplus.ca.

