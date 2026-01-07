Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 7, 2026) - Zedcor Inc. (TSXV: ZDC) ("Zedcor" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a corporate update reflecting on its key milestones in 2025 and strong position to continue momentum into 2026 and beyond, highlighting:

Expand geographic footprint with strategic service center locations in the Midwest and Northeastern United States based on customer demand

Aggressive sales team growth in Q1 2026 both in Canada and the U.S., as well as expansion of national accounts sales team

MobileyeZTM fleet growth of 108% year-over-year to 2,783 towers as of December 31, 2025, representing quarter-over-quarter growth of 18%

Weekly production capacity has reached 50 towers per week with production continuing to grow with capacity

New Houston manufacturing facility increases floor space by 50%, providing option to significantly expand production capacity to meet future demand and large enterprise orders

New 15,000 sq. ft. Houston monitoring center will be staffed in the first half of the year with capacity to expand

Growth within new and existing customers including logistics and homebuilding companies in Canada and the United States, as well as a large furniture retailer in the Southeast United States

Enterprise sales progress with a national account contract signed with the largest homebuilder in the U.S. and several large enterprise accounts currently on trial and in advanced stages of RFP processes

Artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities expanded by securing graphics processing units (GPUs) in a central data center

Zedcor continues to experience robust demand for its mobile security solutions across all industries in both Canada and the United States while executing its commitment of delivering industry-leading service levels. As a result, the Company plans to grow its sales team in both Canada and the U.S. in new and existing regions. The Company will also continue to expand its national sales team as it looks to expand into new industry verticals.

Of the 2,783 towers deployed by year end 2025, 1,332 were in Canada and 1,451 were in the United States, and while active tower deployments more than doubled in 2025, Zedcor accomplished several strategic priorities that position it to continue momentum into 2026. The Company also plans to expand its geographic footprint in the Midwest and Northeastern United States with strategic service center openings based on customer and market demand.

The Company is moving into its new Houston manufacturing facility in Q1 2026 which increases manufacturing floor space by 50%, directly translating to increased production capacity. While current manufacturing capacity is 50 towers per week, the new facility provides the ability to significantly expand its footprint and support additional enterprise customers. Additionally, the Company signed the lease for a 15,000 sq. ft. complementary monitoring center in Houston to ensure it can provide seamless security services as it grows. Staff are already working out of the center with space to expand as needed.

Zedcor continues to deploy towers for new customers and existing customers that realize the benefits of its MobileyeZTM solutions. Within the home builder security market, the Company added new customers and expanded tower count with existing customers, with meaningful growth opportunities as its footprint expands. Enterprise sales efforts advanced significantly, with the signing of national account paperwork with the largest U.S. homebuilder, an existing customer, enabling accelerated tower deployments going forward. Additionally, Zedcor committed towers to a large southeastern U.S. furniture retailer that has more than 250 locations and meaningful capacity to deploy more towers. Zedcor is actively supporting trials for multiple large enterprise retailers, while in advanced stages of RFP processes with some of the largest companies in the U.S.

Todd Ziniuk, President and CEO of Zedcor, commented: "I am inspired by our team's ability to support hyper growth without compromising the quality of solutions we are providing our customers across our expanding MobileyeZTM security platform. Entering 2026, we have the foundation to sustain momentum with a newly expanded manufacturing facility that supports a 50+ weekly tower production capacity, a new 24/7 Live, VerifiedTM video monitoring center, and newly secured GPUs to empower AI-at-the-edge developments that improve outcomes and drive efficiencies. This positioning, together with our expanding footprint for tower deployments within new and existing customers and sales capabilities, supports our ability to meet the requirements of new enterprise customers which we look forward to securing this year. We are well-funded to execute our 2026 business plan and are excited to continue delivering value for all of our stakeholders".

Restricted Share Units Grant

Zedcor also announces that 25,000 Restricted Share Units (RSUs) were granted to an officer of the Company pursuant to the Company's fixed 10% RSU/DSU plan and will expire three years from the date of grant. The RSUs will vest as to one third thereof on each of the first, second and third anniversaries of the date of grant.

About Zedcor Inc.

Zedcor Inc. is disrupting the traditional physical security industry through its proprietary MobileyeZTM security towers by providing turnkey and customized mobile surveillance and live monitoring solutions to blue-chip customers across North America. The Company continues to expand its established platform of MobileyeZ towers in Canada and the United States, with emphasis on industry leading service levels, data-supported efficiency outcomes, and continued innovation. Zedcor services the Canadian market through equipment and service centers currently located in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, and Ontario. The Company continues to advance its U.S. expansion which now has the capacity to service markets throughout the Southern U.S. and West Coast with locations throughout Texas and in Denver, Colorado, Phoenix, Arizona, Las Vegas, Nevada and Jacksonville, Florida.

