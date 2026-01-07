Third Dimension AI, Inc: Oxford Professor Christian Rupprecht Joins Third Dimension AI as Chief Researcher

Leading Computer Vision Expert Joins Third Dimension to Advance Spatial Generation

LONDON, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Dimension AI, a pioneering company in spatial generation and neural simulation, today announced that Dr. Christian Rupprecht, Associate Professor and Principal Researcher at the University of Oxford's Visual Geometry Group, has joined the company as Chief Researcher.

Dr. Rupprecht brings extensive expertise in computer vision to Third Dimension AI, where he will lead research initiatives to advance the company's world modeling and spatial generation capabilities. His work at Oxford's Visual Geometry Group has been instrumental in pushing the boundaries of 3D understanding and reconstruction, with a paper he co-authored, "VGGT: Visual Geometry Grounded Transformer" , winning best paper at CVPR 2025.

"I'm incredibly excited to join Third Dimension because it offers a balance between pursuing scientifically interesting research and applying that research to solve concrete, real-world problems," said Dr. Rupprecht. "The opportunity to work on spatial generation technology that has immediate practical applications while continuing to push the boundaries of what's possible in computer vision is exactly the kind of challenge I've been looking for."

Third Dimension AI is developing cutting-edge spatial generation technology, with its flagship product SuperSim - a neural simulator for robotics that reconstructs reality using sensor data, AI world modeling, and advanced 3D reconstruction techniques. The company is also expanding applications of its world models into entertainment and gaming.

"We are thrilled to have Christian join our team," said Tolga Kart, CEO of Third Dimension AI. "He is highly respected in the computer vision and 3D field, and his expertise will be invaluable as we work to apply cutting-edge research towards Third Dimension's product development."

Dr. Rupprecht will continue his association with the University of Oxford while taking on his new role at Third Dimension AI.

About Third Dimension AI

Third Dimension AI is a spatial generation company building the 3D worlds that will power tomorrow's embodied AI-from robots to autonomous vehicles-and enable new frontiers of creativity in gaming and entertainment. Third Dimension was founded in 2024 and backed by venture capital firms Felicis, Abstract, Soma Capital, MVP Ventures, and Solari Capital. To learn more, visit www.thirddimension.ai .

