Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 07.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Wildwest-Silberrevier, das bei 80-Dollar-Silber wichtiger ist denn je!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
07.01.2026 12:06 Uhr
141 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Third Dimension AI, Inc: Oxford Professor Christian Rupprecht Joins Third Dimension AI as Chief Researcher

Leading Computer Vision Expert Joins Third Dimension to Advance Spatial Generation

LONDON, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Dimension AI, a pioneering company in spatial generation and neural simulation, today announced that Dr. Christian Rupprecht, Associate Professor and Principal Researcher at the University of Oxford's Visual Geometry Group, has joined the company as Chief Researcher.

Third Dimension AI, Inc

Dr. Rupprecht brings extensive expertise in computer vision to Third Dimension AI, where he will lead research initiatives to advance the company's world modeling and spatial generation capabilities. His work at Oxford's Visual Geometry Group has been instrumental in pushing the boundaries of 3D understanding and reconstruction, with a paper he co-authored, "VGGT: Visual Geometry Grounded Transformer", winning best paper at CVPR 2025.

"I'm incredibly excited to join Third Dimension because it offers a balance between pursuing scientifically interesting research and applying that research to solve concrete, real-world problems," said Dr. Rupprecht. "The opportunity to work on spatial generation technology that has immediate practical applications while continuing to push the boundaries of what's possible in computer vision is exactly the kind of challenge I've been looking for."

Third Dimension AI is developing cutting-edge spatial generation technology, with its flagship product SuperSim - a neural simulator for robotics that reconstructs reality using sensor data, AI world modeling, and advanced 3D reconstruction techniques. The company is also expanding applications of its world models into entertainment and gaming.

"We are thrilled to have Christian join our team," said Tolga Kart, CEO of Third Dimension AI. "He is highly respected in the computer vision and 3D field, and his expertise will be invaluable as we work to apply cutting-edge research towards Third Dimension's product development."

Dr. Rupprecht will continue his association with the University of Oxford while taking on his new role at Third Dimension AI.

About Third Dimension AI
Third Dimension AI is a spatial generation company building the 3D worlds that will power tomorrow's embodied AI-from robots to autonomous vehicles-and enable new frontiers of creativity in gaming and entertainment. Third Dimension was founded in 2024 and backed by venture capital firms Felicis, Abstract, Soma Capital, MVP Ventures, and Solari Capital. To learn more, visit www.thirddimension.ai.

Media Contact

Sherry Lin
sherry.lin@thirddimension.ai
(312) 375-4301

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2526044/Third_Dimension_AI_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/oxford-professor-christian-rupprecht-joins-third-dimension-ai-as-chief-researcher-302654669.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.