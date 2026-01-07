Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 07.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Wildwest-Silberrevier, das bei 80-Dollar-Silber wichtiger ist denn je!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
07.01.2026 12:06 Uhr
137 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BizClik Media: BizClik Announces Watershed-Led AI & Sustainability Workshop at Net Zero Summit 2026

LONDON, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As artificial intelligence becomes an increasingly important tool in sustainability strategy, Watershed will lead a dedicated workshop at Sustainability LIVE: The Net Zero Summit 2026, focused on how organisations can apply AI responsibly and effectively to drive measurable sustainability outcomes.

Sustainability Net Zero Summit

Taking place on 4 March 2026 from 15:00-15:45 GMT in Room 1, the workshop will bring together sustainability, ESG, data and technology leaders to explore how AI is being used in real-world sustainability initiatives and what organisations need to consider as adoption scales.

How AI Is Shaping the Future of Sustainability

AI is rapidly emerging as a core enabler of sustainability strategy. From predictive analytics and carbon tracking to resource optimisation and scenario modelling, organisations are increasingly using AI to gain clearer insight into their environmental impact and accelerate progress toward net-zero goals.

The Watershed-led session will focus on practical application, moving beyond theory to examine how AI is already supporting sustainability teams today, alongside the risks, governance considerations and integration challenges leaders must navigate.

Workshop Focus: Practical Insight and Real-World Use Cases

Designed as an interactive session, the workshop will explore:

  • How AI is being applied in live sustainability programmes
  • The opportunities AI presents for improving data quality, insight and decision-making
  • The risks associated with deploying AI at scale, including transparency and governance
  • How organisations can integrate AI into existing sustainability frameworks

Participants will gain a clearer understanding of how AI can unlock new efficiencies, generate deeper insight and support measurable, credible sustainability outcomes.

Who Should Attend

The workshop is designed for:

  • Sustainability and ESG leaders
  • Data and analytics professionals
  • Technology and innovation leaders
  • Executives responsible for net-zero delivery and sustainability reporting

Attendees will leave with practical perspectives on how AI can support scalable sustainability strategy across complex organisations.

"AI is rapidly becoming a critical enabler of sustainability strategy, but impact comes from how it is applied in practice. This workshop is designed to move beyond theory and explore real-world use cases, risks and opportunities, helping sustainability leaders understand how AI can support credible, measurable progress toward net-zero goals."

-Glen White, CEO, BizClik

Part of Sustainability LIVE: The Net Zero Summit 2026

The Watershed workshop forms part of Sustainability LIVE: The Net Zero Summit 2026, taking place on 4-5 March 2026 at the QEII Centre, Westminster, London. The summit brings together senior leaders, policymakers and solution providers to accelerate net-zero strategy, decarbonisation and ESG delivery.

Registration is now open.
Interested delegates are encouraged to register early to secure their place at this workshop.

About Sustainability LIVE

Sustainability LIVE is BizClik's international event series focused on sustainability, ESG, climate action and responsible business transformation. The portfolio connects global leaders with the technologies, data and strategies shaping a more sustainable future.

About BizClik

BizClik is a global digital media and events company producing sector-specific content across sustainability, technology, procurement, fintech, supply chain, AI and more. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, research and world-class events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2855428/BizClik_Media.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bizclik-announces-watershed-led-ai--sustainability-workshop-at-net-zero-summit-2026-302653834.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.