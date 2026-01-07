Hexadrone obtains CE marking and C5/C6 Certifications for its TUNDRA 2.1 drone

A major milestone validating Hexadrone's commitment to safety, compliance, and long-term European drone sovereignty

SAINT-FERRÉOL-D'AUROURE, France, Jan. 07, 2026announces that it has obtained CE marking as well as C5 and C6 class certifications for its TUNDRA 2.1 drone. The certification was granted following a comprehensive evaluation conducted by Applus+ Laboratories, a European notified body.

Issued in accordance with EU Regulation 2019/945, this certification places Hexadrone among the first European drone manufacturers to comply with the new European regulatory framework, which will become fully applicable on January 1, 2026.

"This certification marks the recognition of our commitment to excellence and compliance," said Alexandre Labesse, CEO of Hexadrone. "It enables our customers to confidently navigate the regulatory changes of 2026."

A rigorous certification for a future-proof solution

The certification delivered by Applus+ Laboratories provides optimal legal and technical security for critical operations, while strengthening trust in the platform's long-term compliance.

"We are proud to support Hexadrone's commitment to quality and regulatory compliance," said an Applus+ Laboratories spokesperson. "Our expertise in European and international standards ensures that innovative solutions like Hexadrone meet the highest safety and performance requirements, enabling their successful expansion in the European market."

Achieving CE marking and C5/C6 certification for the TUNDRA 2.1, which is one of the few platforms on the market to hold these certifications, follows 24 months of development and an investment of nearly €500,000. This demanding process reinforces Hexadrone's position as a key player in both European and international drone markets.

TUNDRA 2 quickly established itself as a European reference thanks to its fully modular architecture. The TUNDRA 2.1, further advances this approach through three standardized interfaces: [TR-LOCK], [TR-COMM], and [TR-MODULE] that enable instant integration of payloads, avionics modules, and data links. This standardization has enabled the development of a unique ecosystem of more than 150 technological building blocks, created by French and European partners.

The TUNDRA 2.1 also incorporates advanced safety technologies developed in collaboration with Drone Rescue System and Impact, further strengthening both regulatory compliance and operational robustness.

Already adopted by French armed forces units and several European private operators, TUNDRA supports a wide range of missions including surveillance, CBRN detection, security operations, topography, industrial inspection, precision agriculture, search and rescue, etc.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e846216b-0321-4c22-a6f6-a1c971324a9d

Contact: Alexandre Labesse CEO of Hexadrone Alexandre.labesse@hexadrone.fr