Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 07.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Wildwest-Silberrevier, das bei 80-Dollar-Silber wichtiger ist denn je!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.01.2026 12:10 Uhr
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hexadrone obtains CE marking and C5/C6 Certifications for its TUNDRA 2.1 drone

A major milestone validating Hexadrone's commitment to safety, compliance, and long-term European drone sovereignty

SAINT-FERRÉOL-D'AUROURE, France, Jan. 07, 2026announces that it has obtained CE marking as well as C5 and C6 class certifications for its TUNDRA 2.1 drone. The certification was granted following a comprehensive evaluation conducted by Applus+ Laboratories, a European notified body.

Issued in accordance with EU Regulation 2019/945, this certification places Hexadrone among the first European drone manufacturers to comply with the new European regulatory framework, which will become fully applicable on January 1, 2026.

"This certification marks the recognition of our commitment to excellence and compliance," said Alexandre Labesse, CEO of Hexadrone. "It enables our customers to confidently navigate the regulatory changes of 2026."

A rigorous certification for a future-proof solution

The certification delivered by Applus+ Laboratories provides optimal legal and technical security for critical operations, while strengthening trust in the platform's long-term compliance.

"We are proud to support Hexadrone's commitment to quality and regulatory compliance," said an Applus+ Laboratories spokesperson. "Our expertise in European and international standards ensures that innovative solutions like Hexadrone meet the highest safety and performance requirements, enabling their successful expansion in the European market."

Achieving CE marking and C5/C6 certification for the TUNDRA 2.1, which is one of the few platforms on the market to hold these certifications, follows 24 months of development and an investment of nearly €500,000. This demanding process reinforces Hexadrone's position as a key player in both European and international drone markets.

TUNDRA 2 quickly established itself as a European reference thanks to its fully modular architecture. The TUNDRA 2.1, further advances this approach through three standardized interfaces: [TR-LOCK], [TR-COMM], and [TR-MODULE] that enable instant integration of payloads, avionics modules, and data links. This standardization has enabled the development of a unique ecosystem of more than 150 technological building blocks, created by French and European partners.

The TUNDRA 2.1 also incorporates advanced safety technologies developed in collaboration with Drone Rescue System and Impact, further strengthening both regulatory compliance and operational robustness.

Already adopted by French armed forces units and several European private operators, TUNDRA supports a wide range of missions including surveillance, CBRN detection, security operations, topography, industrial inspection, precision agriculture, search and rescue, etc.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e846216b-0321-4c22-a6f6-a1c971324a9d



Contact: Alexandre Labesse CEO of Hexadrone Alexandre.labesse@hexadrone.fr

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.