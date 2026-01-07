Anzeige
Mittwoch, 07.01.2026
07.01.2026 12:24 Uhr
Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: Nickel Market Volume Expected at 4.4 Mn Tons by 2031 on Strong Stainless Steel and EV Demand, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report from Mordor Intelligence, the global nickel market stood at 3.40 million tons in 2025 and is projected to expand from 3.55 million tons in 2026 to 4.39 million tons by 2031 in terms of volume, reflecting a 4.36% CAGR. Growth is fueled by rising stainless-steel output in China and Indonesia, alongside heavy investment in battery-grade refining.

Mordor Intelligence Logo

While battery demand remains smaller, it is strategically important for Class I nickel used in EV cathodes. Risks persist with potential export curbs from the Philippines and emerging deep-sea mining ventures that could alter long-term dynamics.

Emerging Trends & Developments:

Accelerating Battery-Grade Refinery Projects

New refinery developments in North America highlight the push for localized, cleaner feedstock to support electric vehicle production. Despite some canceled ventures, companies continue investing in facilities that align with sustainability goals and future demand.

Sustainability Premiums and Localized Sourcing

Automakers are tightening carbon standards, encouraging miners to adopt renewable energy and traceability systems. While formal "clean nickel" contracts remain absent, private agreements and investor pressure are pushing the industry toward greener, regionally sourced supply.

Shortage of High Quality Nickel

Even with an overall surplus, the market faces a persistent gap in Class I nickel needed for advanced batteries. Producers upgrading lower-grade material are gaining an edge, reinforcing the importance of refining technologies to meet evolving demand.

Segmentation Overview:

Asia-Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America

  • United States
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • United Kingdom
  • Italy
  • France
  • Russia
  • Rest of Europe

South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • South Africa
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Regional Outlook:

North America is focusing on building domestic supply, with projects in Canada and the U.S. aligned to clean energy and EV manufacturing needs. Mexico benefits from its proximity to American auto hubs, though trade uncertainties remain a challenge.

Europe faces the dual pressure of strict sustainability standards and rising costs, prompting investment in greener refining solutions. South America, led by Brazil's resource base, continues to attract funding despite infrastructure hurdles. Meanwhile, the Middle East and Africa are emerging players, drawing interest from Gulf investors eager to diversify into future-facing minerals.

Explore Competitive Landscape Details: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/nickel-market/companies?utm_source=prnewswire

Nickel Companies:

  • Anglo American
  • Antam
  • BHP
  • Canada Nickel Company
  • Eramet
  • Glencore
  • Jinchuan Group International Resources Co., Ltd.
  • Nickel Asia Corporation
  • Norilsk Nickel
  • PACIFIC METALS CO., LTD.
  • PT Vale Indonesia
  • Sherritt International Corporation
  • Sibanye-Stillwater
  • South32
  • Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd.
  • TSINGSHAN HOLDING GROUP
  • Vale

For a full breakdown of nickel market size, segmentation data & competitive intelligence, access all details of the Mordor Intelligence report at: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/nickel-market?utm_source=prnewswire

About Mordor Intelligence ?

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals. With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape.

This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

For any inquiries, please contact:

media@mordorintelligence.com
https://www.mordorintelligence.com/contact-us

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2746908/Mordor_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nickel-market-volume-expected-at-4-4-mn-tons-by-2031-on-strong-stainless-steel-and-ev-demand-says-mordor-intelligence-302655114.html

