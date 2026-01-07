Former J.P. Morgan Co-Head of EMEA TMT Advisory Group and Former DartPoints COO Join BSP

BSP, the leading digital infrastructure technical due diligence firm, today announced strategic senior hires in Europe and North America to support accelerating client demand in 2026. The expansion follows a 77% increase in invoiced revenue in 2025 and materially elevates BSP's advisory capacity across network and data center assets.

To support its growing European client base, BSP has appointed Joachim Sonne as senior advisor, based in London. Mr. Sonne previously served as managing director and co-head of the EMEA telecom, media and technology advisory group at J.P. Morgan, where he advised on some of the region's most significant digital infrastructure transactions.

In North America, BSP has added two seasoned data center executives as project directors. Rob Moser was the co-founder, president and COO of Immedion for 15 years until it was acquired by DartPoints where he then served as interim COO. Tom Drouillard, currently a consultant to a Canadian bank, conducts data center risk assessments and previously held senior data center roles at CBRE, Cologix, BlackBerry, and Intel.

"While technical due diligence of U.S. fiber networks continues to be the primary growth driver, we expect materially higher demand in Europe and from data center investors globally in 2026," said David Strauss, principal and co-founder of BSP. "With the addition of Joachim, Rob and Tom, BSP is fully prepared to meet that demand at scale."

In 2025, BSP completed 33 technical due diligence engagements. These transactions were publicly announced:

Ara Partners acquisition of Centric Fiber

Zzoomm and FullFibre merger in the UK

DigitalBridge take-private of WOW with Crestview Partners

Evocative Data Centers debt raise

Swyft Fiber acquisition of Fastwyre assets in Louisiana, Texas, and Alabama

Novacap partnership with Fybercom

Pavlov Media new debt facility from Deutsche Bank

Power Sustainable loan to Canadian Fiber Optics Corporation (CFOC)

Orion Infrastructure Capital (OIC) loan and investment in DartPoints

Tallvine Partners acquisition of TRG Datacenters

T-Mobile and KKR completed acquisition of Metronet

For more information, visit www.bspdd.com

About BSP

BSP is the leading digital infrastructure M&A technical advisor and due diligence specialist. The firm has completed over 140 due diligence evaluations of networks and data centers across North America, South America, and Europe for over 75 clients, including Ares, BlackRock, Brookfield, Carlyle, CPPIB, DIF, Grain, Macquarie, Novacap, Palistar, Sixth Street and Stonepeak. BSP's team includes former operator executives, including a former CTO of Charter Communications and a former COO of DartPoints.

Contacts:

Media Contact

David Strauss

Principal Co-Founder, BSP

+1 917-806-5567

dstrauss@bspdd.com