Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 7, 2026) - Thermal Energy International Inc. (TSXV: TMG) (OTCQB: TMGEF) ("Thermal Energy" or the "Company"), a provider of innovative energy efficiency and carbon emission reduction solutions to major corporations around the world, is pleased to announce that Vincent Sands has been appointed to the position of Executive Vice President ("EVP") of Thermal Energy, effective immediately. Mr. Sands joined Thermal Energy in 2018 when the Company acquired Boilerroom Equipment Inc. ("BEI"), which he founded and successfully grew into a consistently strong and profitable business unit.

"Over the past seven-plus years, Vincent and BEI have played important roles for Thermal Energy, and we anticipate that this will continue to be the case," said William Crossland, Thermal Energy CEO. "We recently identified two key market expansion opportunities. First, we plan to leverage and expand BEI's well-established network of independent manufacturers' representatives across North America. We have not utilized this indirect sales channel outside of BEI, but we see the potential for broader application - particularly for standardized equipment, including GEM Trap products. Second, we will be expanding BEI's high-value-added HeatSponge condensing heat recovery economizer technologies into Europe, where higher energy costs and carbon-reduction priorities present a compelling growth opportunity. With over three decades of experience in sales and engineering, Vincent is exceptionally well-suited to provide leadership and guidance for both initiatives in his expanded role as EVP."

Mr. Sands earned his Professional Engineer registration in 2001 and holds a degree in Marine Engineering and Naval Architecture from the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy. He served as an engineering officer in both the U.S. Navy Reserve and the U.S. Merchant Marine.

About Thermal Energy International Inc.

Thermal Energy International Inc. provides energy efficiency and emissions reduction solutions to Fortune 500 and other large multinational companies. We save our customers money by reducing their fuel use and cutting their carbon emissions. Thermal Energy's proprietary and proven solutions can recover up to 80% of energy lost in typical boiler plant and steam system operations while delivering a high return on investment with a short, compelling payback.

Thermal Energy is a fully accredited professional engineering firm with engineering offices in Ottawa, Canada, Pittsburgh, USA, as well as Bristol, UK, with sales offices in Canada, UK, USA, Germany, Poland, and Italy. By providing a unique mix of proprietary products together with process, energy, and environmental engineering expertise, Thermal Energy can deliver unique, site-specific turnkey and custom engineered solutions with significant financial and environmental benefits for our customers.

Thermal Energy's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol TMG and on the OTCQB under the symbol TMGEF. For more information, visit our investor website at https://investors-thermalenergy.com or company website at www.thermalenergy.com and follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/GoThermalEnergy.

Cautionary Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to, and amongst other things, Thermal Energy's plans to leverage and expand BEI's well-established network of independent manufacturers' representatives across North America and expand BEI's high-value-added HeatSponge condensing heat recovery economizer technologies into Europe. These statements are forward looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions.

Many factors, some of which are outside of the Company's control, could cause events and results to differ materially from those stated. For example, market, customer, financial or economic conditions may cause Thermal Energy to revise or, in some cases, cancel its expansion plans for a number of reasons. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any such statements except as required by law. Readers are referred to the risk factors associated with the Company's business as described in the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

