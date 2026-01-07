Communication Small Satellite Market worth $18.34 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the communication small satellite market is projected to grow from USD 5.95 billion in 2025 to USD 18.34 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 25.2%.

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2030

2021-2030 2025 Market Size: USD 5.95 billion

USD 5.95 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 18.34 billion

USD 18.34 billion CAGR (2025-2030): 25.2%.

Communication Small Satellite Market Trends & Insights:

The communication small satellite market is witnessing growth driven by the rising need for timely, high-resolution geospatial intelligence to support defense, climate monitoring, and commercial decision-making.

By customer, the commercial segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 25.7%.

By system, the satellite bus segment is projected to be the dominant during the forecast period.

By mass, the mini satellite(101-1,200 KG) segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

By frequency, the laser/optical (200-400 THZ) segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate from 2025 to 2030.

By orbit, the LEO segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

The North American communication small satellite market accounted for a 54.1% share in 2025.

The market is driven by the increasing need for more robust and affordable connectivity in places where traditional networks are difficult to reach.

Based on mass, the mini satellite (101-1,200 KG) segment is projected to account for the largest share of the communication small satellite market during the forecast period

Based on mass, the mini satellite (101-1,200 KG) segment is expected to account for the largest share of the communication small satellite market during the forecast period. The companies are adopting transmitters that offer a balance between payload capacity and launch costs. These mini satellites provide sufficient onboard power to enable communication throughput without the complexity associated with larger bus satellites. The size of the satellite is also suitable for the rapid deployment requirements of LEO constellations, where the replenishment cycle is short. As more users become involved in commercial and government communication coverage, the use of mini satellites is rising.

Based on system, the satellite bus segment is projected to account for the largest share of the communication small satellite market during the forecast period.

Based on system, the satellite bus segment is projected to account for the largest share of the communication small satellite market during the forecast period. System suppliers are giving importance to reliable platforms that can support communication payloads. Modern satellite bus architecture enables flexible integration of RF systems, processors, and power units required for high-speed missions. As the scale of LEO and MEO constellations increases, the dependence on standardized bus designs to reduce manufacturing time also increases. This trend toward efficient production and performance in orbit is driving demand for satellite bus platforms.

North America is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

North America is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period, primarily due to significant investments in commercial broadband services and next-generation communication networks within the region. The region is home to OEMs, launch service providers, and operators that are driving the deployment of smallsat-based communication services. Government and defense initiatives further propel the market with their investments in secure satellite communication layers. These factors strengthen North America's position in the communication small satellite market.

The report profiles key players such as communication small satellite companies such as in SPACEX (US), Airbus (France), MDA (Canada), Thales Alenia Space (France), and L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US)are the major key players in the communication small satellite market.

