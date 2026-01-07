Curium's Investigational New Drug Application Accepted by Center for Drug Evaluation in China

Curium's Investigational New Drug (IND) application for 177Lu-PSMA-I&T, a therapeutic agent for patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC), has been accepted by the Centre for Drug Evaluation (CDE) and it is now under review



BOSTON, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curium Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (???(??)??????), has had its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for 177Lu-PSMA-I&T, a therapeutic agent for patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC), accepted by the Centre for Drug Evaluation (CDE) and it is now under review.

This represents a major milestone for Curium as the first innovative product progressing towards clinical development in China and reflects our ongoing commitment to introducing diagnostics and therapeutic innovation to patients with cancer.

The open-label, Randomized, Phase 3 bridging study will evaluate the efficacy and safety of 177Lu-PSMA-I&T comparing with Hormone Therapy in Chinese Patients with Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer. Approximately 60 patients will be enrolled. The study will serve as a registrational trial in China and will leverage data from Curium's ongoing global clinical trial.

Licardo Chan, General Manager NASIA, Curium International says, "Conducting these registrational trials marks a significant milestone in our mission to expand access to radiopharmaceuticals to patients with prostate cancer across China. It is a great start to building a solid platform for the development of our future pipeline of diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals in collaboration with clinical experts, research institutions, and regulators, and demonstrates our confidence in China as a key market for future growth."

This important step reinforces the strategic importance of the Chinese market and Curium's long-term commitment to supporting its healthcare ecosystem. Curium's local footprint in China will enhance Curium group's ability to serve patients with cancer and improve access to life-enhancing diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals.

About Curium

Curium Pharma is a leading global radiopharmaceutical company with proven expertise in the development, manufacturing and supply of radiopharmaceuticals that transform the way cancer is diagnosed and treated. Headquartered in Boston with offices around the world, Curium's mission is to find new and better ways to diagnose and treat cancer.

With a global footprint that extends to more than 70 countries, a skilled and dedicated team of over 5,000 employees, and four manufacturing sites, Curium is uniquely qualified to meet the significant supply and distribution of established products that underlie success in the radiopharmaceuticals market. Curium's global leadership is embodied in a diverse and extensive portfolio of over 45 products, that advance patient care for a wide range of cancers.

Curium's pioneering legacy in nuclear medicine is the foundation of the company's dedication to innovation and portfolio expansion to cancer therapeutics, particularly in neuroendocrine tumors and with a late-stage pipeline exploring opportunities in prostate cancer.

To learn more, visit www.curiumpharma.com.

Inquiries:

Curium Group

Camilla Campell

VP, Head of Global Communications

Camilla.campbell@curiumpharma.com