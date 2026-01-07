Oriola Corporation: Inside information: Oriola accelerates growth and modernises Finnish operations with a highly automated, state-of-the-art distribution centre in Järvenpää

Oriola Corporation Stock Exchange Release 7 January 2026 at 12:35 p.m. EET

Inside information: Oriola accelerates growth and modernises Finnish operations with a highly automated, state-of-the-art distribution centre in Järvenpää

Oriola has completed the planning phase for its distribution operations and has resolved on the development of a highly automated, state-of-the-art distribution centre located in Järvenpää, Finland, in total valued at EUR 110-120 million. The investment will be financed in a capital-efficient way through a long-term lease arrangement for the building, machinery and equipment, while the land is acquired and owned by Oriola. The new distribution centre will be financed by SEB Leasing Oy. Construction of this facility is scheduled to commence in the first quarter of 2026, with the relocation of operations from Espoo to Järvenpää anticipated to start by the end of 2027. Additionally, Oriola's headquarters will be relocated within Espoo.

The investment is anticipated to yield returns through enhanced operational efficiency, expanded capacity, and value generated from the eventual redevelopment of the current Espoo site. The lease arrangement will ensure outgoing cash flow to match incoming flows in an optimal way. During the relocation, both Espoo and Järvenpää sites will simultaneously be operational for a limited period, which will have an impact on cost. The investment will therefore have limited impact on cash flow and profitability before the new site is taken into use.

"The Järvenpää distribution centre is a major milestone in Oriola's long-term strategic plan to modernise operations and enable future growth. Through state-of-the-art, scalable and highly automated logistics, the facility directly supports our growth ambitions and is a step towards improved profitability in Finland. Together with the ongoing ERP and warehouse management initiative, the new distribution centre helps us to reach our financial targets and strengthen our competitiveness for the long term. These modernisations enable us to serve our customers even better by offering advanced logistics solutions to meet their evolving needs", says Oriola's CEO Katarina Gabrielson.

With an optimal distribution location in Southern Finland and building area of approximately 30,000 square metres, this strategic investment strengthens Oriola's logistics capabilities in response to market demands, ability to meet evolving customer and market requirements, drive future growth, and improve profitability. The previously announced change negotiations relating to the plans to build a new distribution centre have also now been concluded. No redundancies were made as all current logistics personnel will be offered the possibility to relocate to new distribution site. Customer operations will continue without disruptions during the relocation.

Järvenpää was selected for its optimal location, accessibility, and suitability for large-scale logistics. The Järvenpää centre supports Oriola's sustainability ambitions and further strengthens Oriola's position as part of Finland's critical healthcare infrastructure, ensuring reliable pharmaceutical distribution for society. The investment is expected to boost operational efficiency through automation and optimised layout. In addition, the new distribution centre offers 30% more capacity, including 80% added capacity to handle cold chain products. The building is planned to be constructed to BREEAM Excellent-level standards, and it will be 50% more energy efficient and reduce Oriola's Scope 1 and 2 CO 2 emissions in Finland.

The relocation of the distribution centre to Järvenpää will give an opportunity to redevelop the owned land area in Espoo, Finland, valued in Oriola's balance sheet at EUR 0.1 million. The area is subject to changes in planning and zoning as Oriola has filed an application to have the area re-zoned to allow also residential building. The redevelopment of the current land area is expected to release capital after the completion of the relocation of the distribution operations.

