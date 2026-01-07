Anzeige
Mittwoch, 07.01.2026
WKN: A0J3P9 | ISIN: FI0009014351 | Ticker-Symbol: O5O
Frankfurt
07.01.26 | 08:08
1,150 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.01.2026 11:30 Uhr
Oriola Corporation: Oriola initiates review of long-term plan, financial targets and capital allocation priorities - Capital Markets Day scheduled

Oriola Corporation Investor news 7 January 2026 at 12:30 p.m. EET

Oriola initiates review of long-term plan, financial targets and capital allocation priorities - Capital Markets Day scheduled

Following the completion of its strategy review, Oriola is conducting an analysis of its full potential. As a result, Oriola is further advancing and clarifying its long-term plan, to support growth and drive profitability, and establishing capital allocation priorities to enhance shareholder value creation.

Oriola aims to complete the review of the long-term plan, financial targets and capital allocation priorities during spring 2026, and share details at its Capital Markets Day on 12 May 2026. Oriola's long-term plan and capital allocation priorities will focus on following key topics:

  • Responding to evolving market needs and growing customer requirements
  • Accelerating growth and improving profitability
  • Maintaining strong cash generation and allocating a reasonable share of net operating cash flow to growth-oriented investments in core businesses
  • Initiating a balance sheet optimisation programme including an evaluation of the divestment of non-core assets
  • Strengthening and then maintaining reasonable equity level to ensure financial resilience
  • Revisiting financial targets and dividend policy to align with renewed strategic ambitions
  • Actively utilising the AGM authorisation to do share buybacks

These initiatives will provide a clear framework for disciplined investments, growth priorities, cash flow management, and shareholder returns, ensuring Oriola is well-positioned for the next phase of its strategic journey.

"Over the past year, we achieved good progress while strengthening customer relationships and attracting new ones. During the next 3-5 years we are taking steps to shape the company's future, focusing on building a stronger foundation for sustainable growth and profitability while continuing to deliver value for our shareholders and customers. As we advance our long-term plan, we remain fully committed to serving our customers and executing our current plans," says Oriola's CEO Katarina Gabrielson.

Save-the-date: Oriola's Capital Markets Day 2026

The Capital Markets Day will be held on 12 May 2026 live in Helsinki and webcasted online. Detailed information on the agenda, venue and registration will be published closer to the event.

Further information:

Katarina Gabrielson
CEO
tel. +46 72 234 8809
email: katarina.gabrielson@oriola.com

Mikael Wegmüller
VP, Communications and Sustainability
tel. +356 40 7762 314
email: mikael.wegmuller@oriola.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
