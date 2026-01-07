NOVA MINERALS LIMITED: Nova's RPM North Drilling Confirms Further Resource Upside with East Extension Discovery

Anchorage Alaska, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nova Minerals Limited ("Nova" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NVA) (ASX: NVA) (FRA: QM3)) is pleased to announce further broad, near-surface gold results from its RPM North deposit, within the Company's flagship Estelle Gold and Critical Minerals Project, located in the prolific Tintina Gold Belt in Alaska.

Highlights

2025 drilling extends the halo around the high-grade core zone at RPM North with further broad intercepts and a new eastern discovery. RPM Valley results from the high-grade zone expected shortly.

Broad near-surface gold intersections continue at RPM North, with the 2025 drill program confirming the eastern strike extension and infill results expected to support potential upgrades to the existing Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources at the main deposit, in support of the Feasibility Study (FS). Significant results include (Table 1, and Figures 3 and 5):

RPM-080 180m @ 0.7 g/t Au from 4m, including; 108m @ 1.1 g/t Au from 4m 27m @ 2.5 g/t Au from 11m, and 7m @ 8.1 g/t Au from 11m 2m @ 19.7g/t Au from 15m



RPM-078 162m @ 1.0 g/t Au from 3m including; 54m @ 1.6 g/t Au from 109m 7m @ 6.6 g/t Au from 147m, and 2m @ 15.1 g/t Au from 147m





RPM-068

167m @ 0.7 g/t Au from 187m, including; 123m @ 0.9 g/t Au from 201m 75m @ 1.1 g/t Au from 242m



RPM-070 165m @ 0.6 g/t Au from 3m



These strong results follow previous drilling and support the continuity of mineralization to the east, highlighting potential resource upside, where earlier drilling (RPM-004) intersected 259m @ 0.5 g/t Au from surface (ASX Announcement: 18 October 2021).

To view a commentary video from Nova's CEO, Christopher Gerteisen, discussing the significance of these latest drill results, please click here.

here. Additional drill results will be released once received and reviewed under Nova's QA/QC procedures, after which an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) will incorporate results from the 2023-2025 drill programs.

FS-level studies are ongoing, with METS Engineering undertaking additional metallurgical test work to build on the high gold recoveries achieved at RPM to date (ASX Announcement: 5 August 2025), Rough Stock Mining is conducting mining studies, and Whittle Consulting is completing optimization studies.

Results from the extensive soil and rock chip surface samples taken from across the project area in 2025 will also be reported once received and processed.



Nova CEO, Mr Christopher Gerteisen, commented:

"The latest drilling results at RPM North are excellent and importantly, support the continuity of mineralization across the deposit and indicate that a zone of further mineralization extends to the east, which remains open along strike. This eastern extension has the potential to significantly increase the resource at RPM and will be a focus of the 2026 RPM resource drilling program.

RPM continues to demonstrate the exciting potential of Estelle as a future, tier-one North American gold project. We plan to build on the successes achieved to date, with further exploration aimed at identifying additional mineralization in 2026. All results will be incorporated into an updated resource estimate for the upcoming FS.

"Technical studies and optimization work are progressing to advance the project towards commercial production, and we will keep shareholders informed as relevant studies are completed to realize further value from the Estelle Gold and Critical Minerals Project."

2025 RPM North Drilling Summary

A total of seven diamond core holes were drilled at RPM North in 2025, designed to:

• Follow-up previous drilling to the East, where hole RPM-004 intersected 259m @ 0.5 g/t Au from surface (ASX Announcement: 18 October 2021)

• Conduct infill drilling at the main RPM North deposit to increase resource confidence

• Add definition to the southern boundary of the ore zone

• Test the connection with RPM Valley to the west

The latest diamond core drill results continue to increase resource confidence at RPM North, as well as adding new resource potential to the east. Holes RPM-068, RPM-070, and RPM-080 all intersected approximately 20m or so of granodiorite before transitioning to hornfels predominantly for the remainder. Mineralization occurs within sheeted to stockwork quartz and quartz-tourmaline veins. A large portion of these holes exhibited moderate to strong fractures with clay gouge and healed brecciated zones. These fractured zones contain moderate to strong argillic alteration. Hole RPM-080 had a high-grade intersection of 19.7 g/t Au from 15.2m to 17.6m, which can be attributed to the patchy and disseminated arsenpyrite shown in the two photos below.

Figure: RPM North hole RPM-080 2.4m @ 19.7g/t Au from 15.2m

Hole RPM-074 tested the southwestern extension of the mineralized intrusive and intersected hornfels at approximately 80m.

Hole RPM-076 was abandoned at 37m due to being set at the wrong dip, it was redrilled as hole RPM-078, which was designed to provide infill to the main deposit. The hole was collared in granodiorite and reached the northern contact with hornfels at approximately 125m, which remained the dominant lithology to the end of the hole.

RPM-072 was designed to test the connection between RPM North and RPM Valley and will be presented with the Valley results.

Detailed structural mapping, geophysical surveying, and geochemical sampling were conducted to vector towards the source intrusive. RPM North has exciting resource upside to the east, where drill holes RPM-004, RPM-068, and RPM-070 show extensive intervals of moderate-grade gold hosted in the Kahiltna flysch sedimentary rocks.

Figure 2: RPM plan view with all drill holes to date - Black drill traces represent the 2025 drill holes

Figure 3: RPM North Section RPM-068 and RPM-070 (62.5 azi)

Figure 4: RPM North RPM-078 (155 azi)

Figure 5: RPM North RPM-080 (36 azi)

Table:1 Significant intercepts

Hole_ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au g/t RPM-068 4 186 182 0.5 Including 132 172 39 1.0 124 186 62 0.8 132 143 11 1.5 187 354 167 0.7 And 201 325 123 0.9 Including 242 317 75 1.1 253 296 44 1.5 261 278 18 2.0 207 225 18 1.0 132 143 11 1.5 RPM-070 3 168 165 0.6 Including 75 98 23 0.8 107 144 37 0.8 118 135 17 1.0 129 135 6 1.6 And 189 252 64 0.4 And 272 357 85 0.5 RPM-074 23 43 20 0.9 RPM-078 3 165 162 1.0 Including 19 32 12 1.2 43 77 34 1.0 52 67 14 1.7 25 32 6 1.9 109 162 54 1.6 130 135 5 2.2 142 162 20 2.5 147 154 7 6.5 147 150 2 15.1 RPM-080 4 184 180 0.7 Including 4 111 108 1.1 11 38 27 2.5 11 18 7 8.1 15 18 2 19.7 91 107 16 1.2



Table 2: Drill hole details

Hole_ID Easting Northing Elev



(m) EOH



(m) Azi Dip Zone Assay Results RPM-068 501991 6848806 1768 379 70 -60 RPM North ASX: 7/1/26 RPM-070 501990 6848806 1769 357 55 -70 RPM North ASX: 7/1/26 RPM-072 501992 6848804 1769 568 220 -50 RPM Valley Not released RPM-074 501991 6848805 1770 191 190 -45 RPM North ASX: 7/1/26 RPM-076 501989 6848803 1770 37 355 -55 RPM North ASX: 7/1/26 RPM-078 501990 6848803 1770 183 355 -65 RPM North ASX: 7/1/26 RPM-080 501993 6848804 1770 184 35 -55 RPM North ASX: 7/1/26



Upcoming Milestones

RPM Valley, Korbel, and Stibium drill results

Further results and potential new discoveries from the 2025 surface exploration mapping and sampling program

Material PFS test-work results as they become available

Updated MRE

Winter trail mobilization of heavy equipment

Airborne geophysical surveys to commence in the spring of 2026

Antimony phase 1 project updates

Metallurgical test work ongoing

Environmental test work ongoing

West Susitna access road updates

Qualified Persons

Vannu Khounphakdee, Professional Geologist and member of Australian Institute of Geoscientists contracted by Nova Minerals to provide geologic consulting services. Mr. Khounphakdee holds a Master of Science in Mine Geology and Engineering. He is a qualified person with at least 5 years experience with this type of project. By reason of education, affiliation with a professional association, and past relevant work experience, Mr. Khounphakdee fulfills the requirements of Qualified Person (QP) for the purposes of SEC Regulation SK-1300 for data QA/QC checks relevant to this announcement.

Hans Hoffman is a State of Alaska Certified Professional Geologist contracted by Nova Minerals to provide geologic consulting services. Mr. Hoffman is a member of the American Institute of Professional Geologists and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Geological Engineering with a double major in Geology and Geophysics. He is a qualified person with at least 5 years of experience with these types of projects. By reason of education, affiliation with a professional association, and past relevant work experience, Mr. Hoffman fulfills the requirements of Qualified Person (QP) for the purposes of SEC Regulation SK-1300 for the technical information presented in this announcement.

Christopher Gerteisen, Chief Executive Officer of Nova Minerals, is a Professional Geologist and member of Australian Institute of Geoscientists, and has supervised the preparation of this news release and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained herein. Mr. Gerteisen is a "qualified person" for the purposes of SEC Regulation S-K 1300.

Data Verification

For the 2025 diamond core drilling program, core samples were cut in half and crushed to achieve >90% passing a 2mm sieve and split down to 225 g to 275 g samples at Nova's on-site prep facility. Samples were then sent to ALS Fairbanks for additional prep and chemical analysis. Duplicates were collected every 1 in 20 samples at the same time using the same method (riffle split) as the parent sample. Blank material was inserted 1 in 40 samples. Standard Reference Material (SRM) was inserted 1 in 20 samples. Three different SRMs at three different grades levels were used.

ALS is a certified commercial laboratory and is independent of Nova Minerals. Samples are tested for gold using ALS Fire Assay Au-ICP21 technique. This technique has a lower detection limit of 0.001 g/t with an upper detection limit of 10 g/t. If samples have grades in excess of 10 g/t then Au-GRA21 is used to determine the over detect limit. Au-GRA21 has a detection limit of 0.05 g/t and an upper limit of 10,000 g/t. Four acid digestion with ICP-MS finish (ME-MS61) was used to evaluate 48 different elements.

About Nova Minerals Limited

Nova Minerals Limited is a Gold, Antimony and Critical Minerals exploration and development company focused on advancing the Estelle Project, comprised of 514 km2 of State of Alaska mining claims, which contains multiple mining complexes across a 35 km long mineralized corridor of over 20 advanced Gold and Antimony prospects, including two already defined multi-million ounce resources, and several drill ready Antimony prospects with massive outcropping stibnite vein systems observed at surface. The 85% owned project is located 150 km northwest of Anchorage, Alaska, USA, in the prolific Tintina Gold Belt, a province which hosts a >220 million ounce (Moz) documented gold endowment and some of the world's largest gold mines and discoveries including, Kinross Gold Corporation's Fort Knox Gold Mine. The belt also hosts significant Antimony deposits and was a historical North American Antimony producer.

Further discussion and analysis of the Estelle Project is available through the interactive Vrify 3D animations, presentations, and videos, all available on the Company's website. www.novaminerals.com.au

