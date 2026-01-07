OTC Markets Group Welcomes Bora Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Bora Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 6472; OTCQX: BORAY), a premier international contract development and manufacturing organization and specialty pharmaceutical company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.

Bora Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "BORAY." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Trading on the OTCQX Market offers companies efficient, cost-effective access to the U.S. capital markets. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"We're proud to welcome Bora Pharmaceuticals as the first Taiwanese issuer to join the OTCQX Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "This milestone not only enhances Bora's visibility among U.S. investors, but also reflects the growing global reach of OTCQX, which now supports issuers from 38 countries. It's a meaningful step forward for Taiwan's capital markets and for international investors seeking exposure to dynamic emerging economies."

"Today marks a meaningful milestone in Bora's global journey as our shares begin cross-market trading in the United States through a U.S. Level 1 ADR program," said Bobby Sheng, Chairman of Bora Group. "This step expands access for U.S. investors while maintaining our primary listing in Taiwan, enhances shareholder liquidity, and reflects Bora's continued evolution into a truly global organization, a move supported and encouraged by our employees and global partner network as part of our long-term strategic direction. Anchored by a strong balance sheet, disciplined capital allocation, and a consistent dividend policy, Bora has evolved into a global pharmaceutical platform with operations across Taiwan, the United States, and Canada, with more than 95% of our revenues generated outside Taiwan in over 100 markets. This expanded U.S. capital markets access, together with our long-standing commitment to transparency, underscores our belief that liquidity, trust, and long-term value creation advance together as we continue to execute our strategy."

About Bora Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

Founded in 2007, Bora Pharmaceuticals (TWSE: 6472; OTCQX: BORAY) is a leading pharmaceutical services company with a vision and goal of "Contributing to Better Health All Over the World". Operating under a "Dual Engine" model that integrates CDMO and commercial expertise, we empower pharmaceutical and biotech partners to optimize product development, accelerate launches, and scale supply to meet global patient needs. At the same time, we actively broaden R&D and sales infrastructure, focusing on niche and rare disease markets to improve patients' quality of life.

By investing in talent, infrastructure, and biologics expansion, Bora continues to transform operations and achieve sustainable growth. Committed to making success "certain," Bora sets new standards in the pharmaceutical and CDMO industries.

For more, please visit:

https://www.bora-corp.com

https://www.boracdmo.com

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID Basic Market and Pink Limited Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com