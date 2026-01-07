Nuevocor, a global biotechnology company, today announced the appointment of Al Gianchetti as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and member of the Board of Directors. Nuevocor develops novel therapies for patients suffering from life-threatening cardiomyopathies, who currently have no effective treatments. Nuevocor's science addresses the underlying aberrant mechanobiology that drives the progress of disease. Al Gianchetti's deep expertise in cardiovascular disease and gene therapies, combined with his proven ability to raise capital and to lead biotech companies through clinical development, uniquely positions him as an instrumental leader for the Nuevocor team and strengthens the company's ability to transform treatment for cardiomyopathies.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260107646758/en/

Al Gianchetti CEO, Nuevocor Therapeutics, Inc.

"This is an important year for Nuevocor as we enter clinical trials and expand our operations in the U.S. and Europe, so we are pleased to announce Nuevocor is strengthening the leadership team with the addition of Al Gianchetti, an industry experienced CEO with a strong track record," said Andreas Wallnoefer, Executive Chairman and previous Acting CEO. "With his deep, relevant experience, strong network in the industry and with leading clinical centers and KOLs, Al is an excellent choice as CEO as he will further accelerate the growth of our company. His capability and recognized leadership in cardiac gene therapy will be catalytic to champion Nuevocor as we aim to deliver life-saving treatments for patients in need with rare and aggressive cardiomyopathies."

Al Gianchetti joins Nuevocor with more than 30 years of drug development and commercialization experience, with a specialized focus on cardiovascular and metabolic therapies. For the last 10 years, he served as President and CEO of XyloCor Therapeutics, where he oversaw major clinical milestones, secured significant Series B investment and advanced its gene therapy programs for patients with cardiovascular disease into late- stage clinical development. Prior to this role, Al Gianchetti held executive positions at GSK and leadership roles at small biotech and specialty pharma. He brings extensive experience in biotech leadership, fundraising and business development, commercial strategy and R&D.

"It is both an honor and privilege to join Nuevocor as CEO and member of the Board of Directors at this pivotal time of initiating our first clinical trial with NVC-001 for dilated cardiomyopathy. The science behind our innovative mechanobiology-based approach goes far beyond traditional gene replacement therapy and positions Nuevocor at the forefront of a new generation of genetic medicine companies," said Al Gianchetti. "The potential of this platform to transform care for patients with rare cardiomyopathies and unlock broader applications could redefine the future of cardiovascular and genetic medicine."

About NVC-001

NVC-001 is a first-in-class, gene therapy for the treatment of LMNA-related dilated cardiomyopathy (LMNA DCM), one of the most aggressive forms of DCM with a rapid progression toward end-stage heart failure and malignant ventricular arrhythmias associated with increased risk of sudden cardiac death. NVC-001 is designed to reduce forces to the nucleus to restore nuclear envelope integrity, a hallmark of LMNA DCM, and treat disease. In preclinical studies, treatment with NVC-001 demonstrated significant benefits, including survival and cardiac function. Nuevocor plans to initiate a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in early 2026, with sites in the U.S. and Europe.

About Nuevocor

Nuevocor is a biotechnology company developing novel therapies for genetic cardiomyopathies driven by aberrant mechanobiology, headquartered in Singapore with offices in the U.S. and Europe. In 2025, Nuevocor closed a US$50 million financing from Kurma Partners, Angelini Ventures, EDBI, ClavystBio, Boehringer Ingelheim Venture Fund, Coronet Ventures and Highlight Capital. Our unique approach, enabled by our proprietary PrOSIA mechanobiology platform, surpasses the limitations of traditional gene replacement therapy which treats individual gene mutations to treating defects in shared disease pathways across multiple cardiomyopathies by addressing the functional root cause of disease. Nuevocor is first-in-disease by addressing genetic cardiomyopathies that are not amendable to gene replacement therapy and have no effective treatment options. (www.nuevocor.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260107646758/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Andrea Cohen, Sam Brown Healthcare Communications

andreacohen@sambrown.com

917-209-7163