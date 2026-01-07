Ovation Science Inc.: Ovation Science Secures New Canadian Patent; Strengthening IP Position and Expanding Commercial Opportunities for Topical Cannabis Products

Canadian Patent Enhances Market Exclusivity and Licensing Potential

Expands Global Intellectual Property Portfolio Supporting Long-Term Revenue Growth

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 7, 2026 / Ovation Science Inc. (CSE:OVAT)(OTC PINK:OVATF) ("Ovation" or the "Company"), a research and development company focused on the commercialization, patenting, and licensing of advanced cannabinoid-based topical / transdermal products, today announced the issuance of a new Canadian patent covering proprietary topical formulations containing CBD and THC.

The patent, entitled "Composition and method for transdermal delivery of cannabidiol (CBD) and delta9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)" expands Ovation's intellectual property protection beyond its previously issued U.S. patent and significantly strengthens the Company's growing international patent portfolio. With patents now secured in both the United States and Canada, Ovation is well positioned to pursue exclusive licensing agreements, strategic partnerships and product commercialization across two of the largest regulated cannabis markets in the world.

The Canadian patent protects Ovation's proprietary transdermal cannabinoid formulations, which are designed to efficiently deliver cannabinoids through the skin and into systemic circulation. These formulations are powered by Ovation's unique Invisicare drug delivery technology, which has demonstrated significantly enhanced cannabinoid absorption compared to conventional topical / transdermal products; an important performance advantage in this marketplace. This performance differentiation supports premium product positioning and provides licensees with a compelling, efficacy-driven value proposition; key factors in driving adoption, repeat purchases, and long-term brand loyalty.

"This patent represents a significant value-creation milestone for Ovation, our shareholders and licensees," said Terry Howlett, President of Ovation Science. "Securing Canadian patent protection strengthens our defensible IP position, increases the attractiveness of our technology to potential licensees, and expands our ability to generate recurring, non-dilutive revenue through licensing and branded product partnerships. Currently with four licensees in place, we are well positioned for revenue growth in 2026. As the regulatory framework continues to evolve in the USA with the rescheduling of cannabis to Schedule 3, we believe Ovation is uniquely positioned to capitalize on growing demand for effective topical cannabinoid solutions."

Invisicare: A Scalable Platform with Multiple Revenue Pathways

Ovation's Invisicare technology is supported by more than two decades of pharmaceutical research and is designed for scalability across multiple active ingredients, delivery formats, and regulated markets. In addition to Ovation's current cannabis formulations, Invisicare offers potential expansion into wellness, pharmaceutical, and other transdermal product categories along with topical beauty products; all using cannabinoids. This creates multiple avenues for future growth, licensing revenue, and shareholder value creation.

Ovation's topical formulations have demonstrated markedly superior cannabinoid delivery in laboratory testing. Comparative studies showed Ovation's products achieved CBD bioavailability of up to 82%, compared to only 2-3% for competing transdermal products. In contrast, oral CBD products such as gummies typically exhibit a low bioavailability of approximately 6%, as a significant portion of the CBD is lost during first-pass metabolism in the liver. These challenges are compounded by CBD's poor water solubility and limited stability-issues that Ovation's Invisicare formulations are specifically designed to overcome.

About Ovation Science Inc.

Ovation Science Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary; Ovation Science USA Inc., is a research and development company that develops topical and transdermal CBD/THC and other cannabinoid products which are out-licensed to licensed operators by state or country. Ovation also distributes topical CBD products under Ovation's own brands; ARLO CBD Beauty and InVibe MD ("wellness" line); all powered by its patented Invisicare skin delivery technology. Invisicare enhances the delivery of ingredients to and through the skin and is protected by patents and proprietary formulations which cannot be duplicated. With over 20 years of pharmaceutical drug delivery experience, Ovation's management and science team have created a unique pipeline of proprietary medical / wellness topical and transdermal products along with a line of anti-aging / beauty formulas. Ovation earns revenues from royalties on licensees' sales and the sale of Invisicare, along with revenue from its own product sales. Ovation has offices in Vancouver, Canada and Las Vegas, USA.

Stock symbols: CSE:OVAT and OTC PINK:OVATF

Websites: CORPORATE: www.ovationscience.com

WELLNESS: www.invibemd.com BEAUTY: www.arlocbdbeauty.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. In particular there is no assurance of the impact on Ovation of the new patent, or if there will be new licensing opportunities. Sales and acceptance of its products in any of the state or country cited, continued sales in dispensaries or in retail markets or expansion to other states or countries is not guaranteed. There are no guarantees of future performance or further changes to regulations. Ovation Science Inc. cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual results may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Ovation Science Inc.'s control. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information. Ovation disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information to reflect future results, events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange, OTC Markets nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CORPORATE and LICENSING INQUIRIES:

Doreen McMorran: info@ovationscience.com PH: 604-982-5700

SOURCE: Ovation Science Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/ovation-science-secures-new-canadian-patent-strengthening-ip-position-1124787