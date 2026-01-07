Saudi Power Procurement Co. (SPPC) has announced the qualified developers for the seventh round of Saudi Arabia's renewable energy tender program, featuring four solar projects with a combined capacity of 3.1 GW.SPPC has published the list of qualified bidders for Saudi Arabia's seventh renewable energy tender program. The solar tender opened in September 2025 and featured four solar projects: a 1.4 GW (AC) site near Hima, a 600 MW (AC) plant near Bisha, a 500 W (AC) project near Madinah and a 600 MW (AC) array near Mawqaq. It also included a call for two wind energy projects totaling 2.2 GW. ...

