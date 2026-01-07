Strategic acquisition of a go-to partner for global publishers adds best-in-class media industry and technical expertise to provide new solutions to enterprise customers

WP Engine, a global web enablement company providing premium products and solutions for websites built on WordPress ?[1], today announced its acquisition of Big Bite, a leading enterprise agency renowned for the development of advanced editorial tools that dramatically improve how global brands and media organizations create and share digital content.

A longstanding WP Engine agency partner, Big Bite has over a decade of experience developing newsroom platforms, publishing workflows, and specialized tools that combine editorial flexibility with technical excellence. Their publishing expertise has helped transform the digital ecosystems of some of the world's biggest media brands, including The Times, The Wall Street Journal, New York Post, Metro, and Macworld. As part of this transaction, Big Bite's agency business will be wound down, and its team will transition into WP Engine's Engineering organization to help build products that enhance publishing solutions for customers and agency partners.

"Today's acquisition advances WP Engine's commitment to serve publishers with products that enable them to more efficiently create, organize, and share content," said Ramadass Prabhakar, Chief Technology Officer at WP Engine. "Together, we've successfully aligned our capabilities to support some of the world's biggest publishers, including ITP Media Group, and we are in a unique position to bring intelligent, purpose-built software solutions to market for agency partners and publishers that will improve how they deliver digital content and optimize workflows."

"We are excited to bring our two organizations together to unlock growth and develop unique product offerings for digital agencies and brands that partner with WP Engine," said Jason Agnew, Big Bite Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder. "By uniting our strengths in engineering, we can provide even greater value to WP Engine's agency partners looking to elevate publishing capabilities."

Big Bite's publishing expertise, focused on navigating the rapidly changing digital landscape with innovative solutions, will seamlessly integrate into the premium service WP Engine provides its network of global agency partners. To learn more about WP Engine, click here.

About WP Engine

WP Engine empowers companies and agencies of all sizes to build, power, manage, and optimize their WordPress websites and applications with confidence. The global technology company serves more than 1.5 million sites, providing premium, enterprise-grade solutions, tools, and services, including specialized hosting platforms for WordPress, industry-tailored agency solutions, and developer-centric tools like Local, Advanced Custom Fields, NitroPack, and more. WP Engine's innovative technology and industry-leading expertise are why 8% of the web visits a WP Engine-powered site daily. Learn more at wpengine.com.

About Big Bite

Big Bite revolutionizes online publishing for global brands and newsrooms by developing scalable digital solutions and products, exclusively built on WordPress. With extensive experience in delivering large-scale projects, including several in partnership with WP Engine, the UK-based agency specializes in working with multi-faceted enterprise organizations that have numerous contributors, extensive content, and numerous challenges. Since its founding in 2011, Big Bite has designed and developed publishing ecosystems, high-traffic sites, custom themes, and innovative plugins on behalf of its impressive client portfolio, which includes brands such as The Times, The Wall Street Journal, the New York Post, Gumtree, Amnesty International, and Octopus Group.

