NextSource Materials Inc.: NextSource Materials Announces Arrival of First Equipment Shipment in UAE for its Battery Anode Facility and Significant Progress on Front-End Engineering and Design

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / January 7, 2026 / NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT) ("NextSource" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the first shipment of equipment for its proposed Battery Anode Facility ("BAF") has arrived in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates ("UAE"), marking a significant milestone in advancing the Company's downstream value-add strategy.

The shipment consists of long-lead items for anode processing which the Company has previously procured. The procurement of key processing equipment and delivery of these components are critical in demonstrating the Company's proactive approach and ability to deliver, ensuring that key equipment is secured ahead of installation and commissioning.

The equipment will be installed in the pre-existing industrial building selected by the Company within the Industrial City of Abu Dhabi ("ICAD"). The availability of this ready-to-use facility provides a substantial schedule advantage by minimizing the need for extensive construction, allowing the Company to focus capital and time on process installation and operational readiness.

The Company also reports significant progress in the Front-End Engineering and Design ("FEED") phase. The FEED work has now progressed to schematic design, providing further definition on plant design, capital requirements, and execution planning. This growing level of technical and cost certainty will form a key input into the Final Investment Decision ("FID"). Following a successful FID, the Company will proceed with full equipment procurement, installation, commissioning, and ramp-up in accordance with its phased development plan.

Hanré Rossouw, President and CEO of NextSource, commented:

"The arrival of long-lead equipment in Abu Dhabi is a tangible demonstration of continued progress on our Battery Anode Facility. Securing these items proves logistical supply chains into the UAE. With the ICAD building secured, we are strengthening the foundations for a disciplined and efficient development phase."

About NextSource Materials Inc.

NextSource Materials Inc. is a battery materials company based in Toronto, Canada that is intent on becoming a vertically integrated global supplier of battery materials through the mining and value-added processing of graphite and other minerals.

The Company's Molo graphite project in Madagascar is one of the largest known and highest-quality graphite resources globally, and the only one with SuperFlake graphite. The Molo mine has begun production through Phase 1 mine operations.

The Company is also developing a significant downstream graphite value-add business through the staged rollout of Battery Anode Facilities (BAF) capable of large-scale production of coated, spheronized and purified graphite for direct delivery to battery and automotive customers, in a fully transparent and traceable manner. The Company is now in the process of developing its first BAF in the UAE.

NextSource Materials is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "NEXT" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "NSRCF".

For further information about NextSource Materials, please visit our website at www.nextsourcematerials.com or contact us at +1.416.364.4911 or email Brent Nykoliation, Executive Vice President at brent@nextsourcematerials.com.

Safe Harbour: This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements. Forward looking statements and information are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "potential", "possible" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "will", "could", "expected" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements include any statements regarding, among others, timing of construction and completion of the BAF and proposed timing of future locations of additional BAFs, timing and completion of front-end engineering and design and ESIA permitting, the economic results of the BAF Technical Study including capital costs estimates, operating costs estimates, payback, NPV, IRR, production, sales pricing and working capital estimates, the construction and potential expansion of the BAFs, expansion plans, as well as the Company's intent on becoming a fully integrated global supplier of critical battery and technology materials. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and assumptions that involve a number of risks, which could cause actual results to vary and, in some instances, to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company and described in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur or, if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive there from. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based on what management believes are reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Subject to applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this news release.

