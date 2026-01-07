In 2025 1NCE added another 10 million endpoints to its foundational IoT platform; now manages 40+ million intelligent products for 30,000 customers in 17 industries.

Introduces new software, 1NCE Insights, the AI IoT fusion of intelligence from its network that gives analytics and benchmark data on how customers can better setup, manage and optimize their device estates.

1NCE, a company offering a plug-and-play platform for creating and managing the world's best IoT products, reports another strong growth year, adding another 10 million endpoints. The company now manages 40+ million intelligent products for 30,000+ customers across 17 industries.

1NCE's software and connectivity platform has become a new industry standard, delivering hassle-free IoT in 170+ countries and regions. The company has a unique vantage point in the IoT ecosystem, with four billion data records per day collected through 250+ streams on the world's largest IoT network in the cloud.

The company launched a new intelligent data program called 1NCE Insights. The program is part of the company's goal of fusing AI IoT intelligence to drive game-changing results in supply chains, smart cities, utilities and beyond.

Customer-collected data is theirs and theirs alone. But with Insights, 1NCE opens access to its anonymized, networkwide data. Customers can benchmark their IoT projects against industry leaders using real data points from thousands of other use cases. These insights include network usage, antenna performance, battery optimization, traffic patterns, hardware manufacturer selection, cell tower information and more. Real world intelligence on IoT device performance against peers, competitors and leaders is a powerful tool to better design and manage deployments.

1NCE Insights is particularly powerful in conjunction with the recently announced 1NCE Fixers, professional services that help meet the demand for domain-specific support in putting hardware, software and connectivity together. 1NCE's team of 300+ IoT experts offers tailored recommendations for companies of all sizes to deploy IoT like industry leaders.

Furthermore, the company plans to launch a Premium Support module for its customers in Q1 2026, giving them high service agreements with clear expectations for availability and response times, 24/7 support through a single dedicated contact with immediate handling and more.

"We have been working hard to listen to customers and to understand their challenges with IoT. Giving them our unique view on how to better run their products is a key driver for successful deployments. We're happy to deliver and further cement 1NCE as the starting point for nearly any IoT use case," said Ivo Rook, Co-Chief Executive Officer of 1NCE.

1NCE is coming off a big 2025, which brought new features like Whereabouts, an advanced device locator toolproviding a cell-tower-based alternative to GPS tracking. Whereabouts allows 1NCE customers to gain access to initial positioning of their assets with reliable and continuous data. 2025 also brought partnerships with some of the best software and manufacturing companies in IoT: Memfault, Meritech, Murata and SG Wireless.

And the company continued to be recognized for excellence across the tech industry:

Leader on the 2025 Frost Radar Growth Index

CRN Top 10 Hottest IoT Startups of 2025

SiliconANGLE TechForward Awards Finalist in "SaaS"

CODiE Awards Finalist in "Best Data Delivery Solution"

InfoWorld Technology of the Year Awards Finalist in "Software Development: Platforms"

New customers can kick off their 2026 IoT projects today at the 1NCE shop.

About 1NCE

1NCE delivers the fundamental software and connectivity platform for customers to create and manage the world's best intelligent products The software platform enables customers to easily, securely and reliably collect device data across 170+ countries and turn it into actionable intelligence. Learn more at www.1NCE.com and follow on Facebook, LinkedIn and X.

