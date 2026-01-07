PharmaForceIQ Acquires Aktana to Deliver Unparalleled Cross-Functional Engagement Impact for Pharma

MIAMI, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaForceIQ has announced its acquisition of Aktana, aligning its cutting-edge digital orchestration platform with the industry's premier AI-driven field Next-Best-Action (NBA) platform.

The strategic move creates the industry's first optichannel-in-a-box solution for pharma companies - an end-to-end commercial customer engagement system that can go live in as little as 6-8 weeks. This becomes the most holistic solution available to unify brand and field strategy, drive executional alignment, and measure impact immediately. PharmaForceIQ's modular, ML-powered agile platform and Aktana's sophisticated AI core will be integrated to ensure long-term scalability and innovation across the entire combined platform.

The asset acquisition deepens PharmaForceIQ's footprint significantly in the United States and brings the platform to even more markets in the LATAM, APAC, and EMEA regions. This expands its capabilities in field engagement, offering even deeper predictive insights to help field teams improve their work.

The field NBA platform is powered by Aktana's proprietary Knowledge Nexus dataset - real-world insights on 85+ validated use cases drawn from 100M+ field suggestions made and 5,000+ tactics executed over twelve years of orchestration and field execution expertise. It has driven demonstrated impact, including:

36% NBRx lift demonstrated across clients.

19% sales performance increase by users following a competitor launch.

20 minutes per day saved per rep in manual planning and logging.

PharmaForceIQ's Chief Executive and Strategy Officer, Hemal Somaiya said: "We're thrilled to add these new capabilities to deepen our orchestration engine, making PharmaForceIQ the industry's only end-to-end go-to-market customer engagement platform. We will scale our work even more quickly across clients and other global pharma companies, including making field teams even smarter and more effective alongside our existing features that improve marketing performance."

Applying optichannel engagement strategies across both field and digital drives massive efficiency gains across the commercial function:

3x average script lift.

A 22% increase in brand strategy adherence.

An 80% increase in HCP engagement rates.

20-30% budget savings over traditional media buying models.

Derek Choy, PharmaForceIQ Head of Product and former Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer of Aktana, said: "I am excited to bring our pioneering Field Orchestration platform to PharmaForceIQ. This move will take our product to the next level, enabling best-in-class orchestration across both field and digital. Our unified platform helps teams understand their customers even more deeply, enabling them to predict, orchestrate, and measure personalized journeys across the right field, digital, and P2P channels."

Aktana has made significant platform enhancements over the past 24 months. These include AI-powered communications planning, automated tactic optimization, and live strategic visibility to improve HCP journey design and execution. This sophisticated tech will now be boosted by white-glove partnership from a team that's earned 100% client renewals.

Canaccord Genuity acted as the sole financial advisor on the transaction.

