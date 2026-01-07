Company expands its ecosystem of investors with new financing from InHealth Ventures, part of a large UK-based health system, and the Labcorp Venture Fund

IMVARIA Inc., a health tech company pioneering AI-driven digital biomarker solutions, today announced strategic investments from new and existing investors to accelerate IMVARIA's growth and fuel innovation in AI-driven digital healthcare. InHealth Ventures (IHV), an early-stage fund linked to leading screening and diagnostics provider InHealth Group, led the funding, with participation from the Labcorp Venture Fund and existing partner Cedar Crest Holdings. The new strategic investments will enable IMVARIA to extend its AI-driven diagnostic services for various forms of lung disease and make IMVARIA's tests more easily accessible for clinicians, especially pulmonologists.

InHealth Ventures is a London-based early-stage venture capital fund investing in tech-enabled healthcare and life sciences. The firm backs ambitious founders from seed through Series A and beyond, drawing on deep sector expertise and a global network to help companies scale while improving patient outcomes, expanding access, and lowering the cost of care.

Labcorp is a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services. The company's Venture Fund invests in and supports early stage, private companies that are focused on improving health outcomes through innovative offerings aimed at making healthcare more convenient, accessible, data-driven and personalized.

Cedar Crest Holdings is a biotech investment company that is helping life sciences and biotech companies to drive innovation and improve the human condition.

Led by Stanford School of Medicine-trained practicing physicians who are also trained engineers formerly of Google, IMVARIA is known for its two FDA authorizations for AI-powered tests, growing commercial traction, a strong interdisciplinary team, and a unique go-to-market strategy for AI tests.

"We share a common mission and vision with our investors to leverage AI in diagnostic testing to make a significantly positive difference in patient care," said Joshua Reicher, MD, Co-founder and CEO of IMVARIA. "The combination of the new strategic investments marks an important milestone in the emergence of IMVARIA as a leading AI-powered test services partner for the clinical community. We are currently focusing on non-invasive diagnoses for lung diseases, but we are also looking at opportunities to expand the applications of our AI platform and algorithms to support and help accelerate the evolution of healthcare."

"At InHealth, we have confidence in IMVARIA's health AI innovation and their medical credibility. Our valued partnership and our strategic investment in IMVARIA are part of a broader plan that we have to harness the power of AI to equip doctors and allied health professionals with more powerful tools and tests to transform how chronic disease is identified and treated," said Richard Bradford, Chair of InHealth Group

"Our investment in IMVARIA reflects a shared vision for how AI can improve patient care through fast and efficient diagnostics," said Megann Vaughn Watters, Vice President of New Ventures and Strategic Alliances for Labcorp. "We're proud to help shape the future of digital health by supporting innovative technologies that make healthcare more streamlined and effective."

IMVARIA Advances the Use of AI for Diagnostic Tests

IMVARIA's Fibresolve was designed to meet the highest medical standards, deliver new insights, and make it easy for clinicians to use AI with confidence and minimal burden. Fibresolve received FDA authorization in early 2024 for use in suspected interstitial lung disease (ILD), including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), and went through a rigorous process to make it useful and reliable for clinicians.

Fibresolve is available through IMVARIA's centralized service that uses AI to help guide safe, non-invasive diagnoses. Fibresolve also has the distinction as the first FDA Breakthrough-Designated AI diagnostic tool with simultaneously adopted CPT billing codes by the American Medical Association (AMA) in any disease.

IMVARIA was recently awarded a Phase I Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The funding will support IMVARIA's development of a new test for more accurate malignancy assessment in chest CTs, building on the success of Fibresolve, its FDA-authorized AI adjunctive diagnostic service in lung disease.

Michael Muelly, MD, Co-founder and CTO of IMVARIA, said, "We have made AI-driven testing for lung conditions extremely easy for pulmonologists to get new insights about patients that will help them have a richer set of data for making their own assessments. Because we are both doctors and technologists, we have been successfully able to deliver exactly what clinicians need, and the AMA's adoption of CPT billing codes has made it easier for clinicians to order an IMVARIA AI test."

For more information about IMVARIA, click here.

About IMVARIA Inc.

IMVARIA is a health tech company pioneering AI-driven solutions that empower clinicians to make accurate diagnoses and prognoses at earlier stages of disease. Founded in 2019 by physician-engineers from Google and Stanford University, the company operates its AI Platform with automated, machine-learning algorithm technology to transform clinical decision-making into data science. IMVARIA is based in Berkeley, CA. For more information, go to www.imvaria.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260107816461/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Anthony Petrucci

Bioscribe

anthony@bioscribe.com