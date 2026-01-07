Bonk, Inc. Bolstered Q4 Balance Sheet with $1 Million Strategic Injection from BONK.fun Operations

Company Successfully Executed Distribution of $500,000 in Cash and $500,000 in BONK Digital Assets Prior to Year-End; Validates "Revenue-to-Treasury" Business Model

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / January 7, 2026 / Bonk, Inc. (Nasdaq:BNKK) today announced a material strengthening of its balance sheet for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2025. During the fourth quarter, the Company successfully executed a transfer of $1 million in value generated from its majority revenue interest in BONK.fun.

This transfer, completed prior to the fiscal year-end, represents the first major realized distribution following the Company's acquisition of a majority interest in the platform. The $1 million injection was composed of:

$500,000 in Cash: Providing non-dilutive liquidity to support corporate operations.

$500,000 in BONK Digital Assets: Directly increasing the Company's treasury holdings in alignment with its strategic accumulation target.

Proof of Execution This transaction represents the tangible financial result of the explosive growth reported by BONK.fun in December. By capturing this revenue and moving it directly onto the public company's books before the close of Q4, Bonk, Inc. has demonstrated the speed and efficiency of its new business model.

Strategic Impact The successful execution of this $1 million injection creates a dual-benefit for shareholders in the Q4 financial results:

Balance Sheet Expansion: Increased current assets without issuing a single new share of stock. Treasury Growth: Executed on the Company's stated goal to secure 5% of the circulating supply, using operational profit rather than investor capital to fund the purchase.

Leadership Commentary "This is our strategy in action," said Jarrett Boon, CEO of Bonk, Inc. "We told our shareholders that acquiring a majority interest in BONK.fun would transform our financials. We proved it in Q4. We didn't just report gross transaction volume; we moved real value-cash and assets-onto our balance sheet before the year closed. This $1 million injection validates our timing, our structure, and our ability to monetize the digital asset economy for our public shareholders."

Mitchell Rudy (a.k.a. Nom), Board Director, added, "We are building a machine that turns ecosystem activity into treasury value. This transfer demonstrates exactly how that machine works: BONK.fun generated high-margin yield, and we deployed a significant portion of that yield back into the underlying asset. Adding $500,000 in BONK assets to our vault in a single transaction was a major step toward our accumulation goals, and doing it alongside a $500,000 cash injection proves the financial robustness of the platform."

About Bonk, Inc. Bonk, Inc. (Nasdaq:BNKK) is a company evolving to bridge the gap between traditional public markets and the digital asset ecosystem. Through its subsidiary BONK Holdings LLC, the Company executes a strategy focused on acquiring revenue-generating assets within the decentralized finance space. The Company also operates a growing beverage division holding the patented Sure Shot and Yerbaé brands.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's financial position, revenue generation, and treasury accumulation goals. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially due to factors such as market volatility in the digital asset sector, performance of the BONK.fun platform, and other risks detailed in Bonk, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.

