Klondike Gold Corp.: Klondike Gold Intersects 28.67 g/t Au over 0.5 Meter and 23.74 g/t Au over 1.0 Meter Within 1.06 g/t Au over 32.5 Meters at Lone Star Zone

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 7, 2026 / Klondike Gold Corp. (TSXV:KG)(FRA:LBDP)(OTCQB:KDKGF) ("Klondike Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the first portion of Phase 3 2025 drilling results from seven holes which tested the Lone Star Zone gold mineralization within the Company's 100% owned Klondike District Property (the "Property") located near Dawson City in Yukon, Canada. The Company's 2025 Phase 3 drilling campaign comprised sixteen new drill holes in total for 2,803 meters testing Lone Star, Stander, and Eldorado Creek target areas. Assays from nine 2025 drill holes plus assays from sampling a 2022 drill hole are pending.

The Phase 3 2025 Lone Star 7-hole drill program reported here tested for northwest, southeast, and depth extensions within and adjacent to near-surface Lone Star mineral resources described in the Company's November 10, 2022 Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") 1 . 2025 drilling tested a key recommendation made in the MRE which was to explore and outline the continuity of individual high-grade gold vein 'sub-domains' within MRE areas.

Since the 2022 MRE report, the Company has completed comprehensive structural mapping and core relogging work (eg. refer to NR 13 August 2025) which have significantly changed the Company's 3-D lithologic, structural, and mineralization models, and identified higher-grade vein 'sub-domains' which characteristically exhibit coarse visible gold as seen at Lone Star, Stander, and Gay Gulch Zones.

News Release Highlights:

Six holes of the 2025 Phase 3 program intersected high-grade gold veining within a broad low-grade gold envelope on the boundary or outside the Lone Star Zone MRE extents. All six holes intersected significant mineralization indicating mineralization is open to the northwest, southeast, and to depth.

LS25-567 intersected a quartz vein assaying 7.77 g/t Au (0.25 opt Au) over 1.0m within a quartz vein zone averaging 0.48 g/t Au over 30.5m from 40.5m to 71.0m, and also a second quartz vein assaying 28.67 g/t Au (0.92 opt Au) over 0.5m within a second quartz vein zone averaging 0.98 g/t Au over 35.5m from 84.5m to 120.0m.

LS25-568 intersected a near-surface quartz vein zone averaging 1.68 g/t Au over 9.0 m from 5.0m to 14.0m and also a quartz vein assaying 23.74 g/t Au (0.76 opt Au) over 1.0m within a second deeper quartz vein zone averaging 2.57 g/t Au over 12.50m from 96.5m to 109.0m.

LS25-569 intersected a quartz vein assaying 11.71 g/t Au (0.38 opt Au) over 0.5m within a quartz vein zone averaging 0.48 g/t Au over 45.5m from surface at 5.5m to 51.0m.

LS25-570 intersected a quartz vein zone averaging 0.81 g/t Au over 22.0 m from 54.5m.

LS25-571 intersected a quartz vein zone averaging 0.37 g/t Au over 48.8m from surface 1.20m including 1.84 g/t Au over 5.5m and also a second quartz vein zone averaging 0.58 g/t Au over 48.0mfrom 140.0m .

LS25-572 intersected a quartz vein zone averaging 0.75 g/t Au over 63.5m from 24.5m including a quartz vein assaying 19.17 g/t Au (0.62 opt Au) over 1.0m

(Note: Drill hole intersections in this news release are Estimated True Widths "ETW").

Peter Tallman, President and CEO of Klondike Gold Corp commented " We are extremely pleased with these substantive new Lone Star drill hole results. Drilling along the edges and outside the Lone Star MRE confirmed our structural/stratigraphic understanding of the continuity of mineralization and will allow us to target step-out drilling further along strike and to depth with confidence. 2025 preparatory efforts of Phase 1 structural drilling and Phase 2 comprehensive relogging and new geology work has begun to pay off in these Phase 3 results, and we expect this to continue. This work brings the Company closer to understanding a district-wide standard model of gold mineralization.

As we await further 2025 drill assays our team is planning for an early 2026 follow-up drill campaign working in conjunction with our partners Kluane Drilling of Whitehorse, YT. The overall objective of 2026 work underway now is to commission an updated mineral resource estimate including all the results of drilling completed from 2022 onwards. The selection process to procure this work is underway. "

Table 1: Summary of Significant Gold Intervals from 2025 Phase 3 Drilling at Lone Star Zone

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) LS25-567 40.50 71.00 30.50 0.48 Incl. 69.50 70.50 1.00 7.77 And 84.50 120.00 35.50 0.98 Incl. 104.00 104.50 0.50 28.67 Incl. 110.00 110.50 0.50 8.87 LS25-568 5.00 14.00 9.00 1.68 And 43.50 50.00 6.50 0.49 And 96.50 109.00 12.50 2.57 Incl. 97.50 98.50 1.00 23.74 LS25-569 5.50 51.00 45.50 0.48 Incl. 50.50 51.00 0.50 11.71 LS25-570 34.50 76.50 42.00 0.52 Incl. 54.50 76.50 22.00 0.81 Incl. 76.00 76.50 0.50 8.56 LS25-571 1.23 50.00 48.77 0.37 Incl. 26.00 31.50 5.50 1.84 And 140.00 189.00 49.00 0.58 LS25-572 12.00 92.50 80.50 0.60 Incl. 56.00 69.00 13.00 2.67 Incl. 65.00 66.00 1.00 19.17 LS25-573 No significant assay

Discussion:

This news release reports the first seven drill results available from the Company's 2025 Phase 3 drill campaign. Assays from nine additional 2025 holes plus a 2022 hole sampled this year are pending.

Six holes (LS25-567 to LS25-572) of the Phase 3 drill program tested for along-strike and down-dip extensions adjacent mineralization identified in the Company's initial November 10, 2022 Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") 1 at the Lone Star Zone. A seventh hole (LS25-573) was drilled outside of the Lone Star Zone to provide oriented core measurements and other structural/stratigraphic data and did not target or intersect mineralization.

Two key objectives of the seven new drill holes at the Lone Star target were a) to evaluate the continuity of higher grade 'vein zone' sub-domains within the Lone Star MRE model and b) to test for gold mineralization adjacent the 'pit-constrained' boundaries of the Lone Star MRE.

All holes were drilled at a direction of 295 o azimuth. LS25-567 was drilled at an angle of -60 degrees and LS25-568 to LS25-572 were drilled at an angle of -50 degrees. The intersection lengths reported here are estimated true widths ("ETW") on veins and mineralized zones dipping at an angle of -35 degrees. These 2025 results are not included in the Company's November 10, 2022 Lone Star Zone mineral resource estimate ("MRE") 1 which was based upon 40 initial drill holes completed from 2015 through 2021 using a gold price of $1,700 USD and a 0.2 g/t Au cut-off 1 .

Table 2: Summary of 2025 Phase 3 Drill Hole Collar Information

Hole ID UTM_East UTM_North Elevation (m) Azimuth Dip Depth (m) LS25-567 587026 7086191 838.6 295 60 121.92 LS25-568 587006 7086149 990.0 295 50 156.97 LS25-569 586927 7086195 1014.3 295 50 140.21 LS25-570 586965 7086183 998.8 295 50 150.88 LS25-571 587215 7086066 941.5 295 50 254.51 LS25-572 586607 7086295 1046.2 295 50 103.63 LS25-573 587051 7086708 974.5 200 80 397.76

Figure 1: Location and Extent of the Klondike District Property near Dawson City, Yukon. Purple box locates detail area shown in Figure 2.

Figure 2: Detail area from Figure 1 with location of Phase 3 drill holes with assays reported in this news release (Red) and Phase 3 drill holes with assays pending (Blue), relative to surface outline extents for the Lone Star and Stander mineral resource estimate1 supporting the Mineral Resource Estimate entitled " NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Klondike District Gold Project, Yukon Territory, Canada " filed on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca effective November 10, 2022. Refer to news release of December 16, 2022.

LS25-571 intersected a new zone of mineralization from 140.0 to 188.0m downhole which is 30 meters vertically beneath the MRE model pit extents.

LS25-572 returned multiple gold mineralized intervals from 56.0m through 82.0m, including a vein assaying 19.17 g/t Au over 1.0m situated at 52 meters below surface and 15 meters beneath the MRE model pit in this area.

Mineralization intersected in holes LS25-567 to LS25-570 is consistent with the existing MRE model. However, two of these four holes did not reach the targeted lower felsic contact along which mineralization may be enriched, and structural insights based on these new holes suggests this area should be tested with substantially deeper drilling. The mineralization model is open to depth as highlighted by deeper gold intersections in hole LS25-571.

The 2025 Lone Star Phase 3 drill program reported here has yielded positive results indicating the potential for significant extensions of Lone Star mineralization and highlights areas for further high priority drill testing.

The Lone Star broad gold mineralization model envelope shows approximately a dip of 35 degrees northeast and a similar dip orientation for individual veins. Intersections of mineralization from the Lone Star drill holes reported here with dips at collar of between -50 to -60 degrees are approximately intersecting the true thickness of mineralization.

All drilling reported in this news release was completed by Kluane Drilling from Whitehorse YT, using NTW size drill core. Drill core is logged, analyzed, photographed and sampled by Company geologists. Sample intervals range from 0.5m to 1.0m and were selected to appropriately capture veins and other mineralized structures that may produce higher grades.

Drill cores are cut in half using a diamond saw with one half retained in the core box as a permanent reference, and the other half submitted for laboratory analysis.

Individual samples were placed in sealed sample bags, grouped into securely sealed and marked rice bags and transported to MSA labs in Prince George, British Columbia for sample preparation and gold analysis by Photon Assay.

For Photon Assay Analysis, samples are dried and crushed to at least 70% passing 2mm, and riffle-split into sealed containers, producing final sample weights typically ranging from 400 to 600 grams. Each sample was analyzed alongside a reference disc traceable to a certified reference material (CRM) as part of the laboratory's quality control procedures. During analysis, both the sample and the reference disc were exposed to high energy gamma rays, and the resulting signals were measured by detectors to determine the gold content.

Once the PhotonAssay Analysis process is complete, the samples are then transported to MSA Labs in Langley BC where they are also analyzed for a multi-element ICP package.

A Quality Assurance/Quality Control program is also implemented by the routine insertion of reference standards, blanks and coarse crush material by Klondike Gold.

The assay results reported in this press release have been reviewed and verified by the Company's Qualified Person against the original laboratory certificates.

QUALIFIED PERSON

The technical and scientific information contained within this news release has been reviewed and approved by Peter Tallman, P.Geo., President and CEO of Klondike Gold and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects. Detailed technical information, specifications, analytical information and procedures can be found on the Company's website.

ABOUT KLONDIKE GOLD CORP.

Klondike Gold is a Vancouver based gold exploration company advancing our flagship 100%-owned Klondike District Gold Project asset located in Yukon, Canada in one of the top mining jurisdictions in the world. The Klondike District Gold Project targets gold associated with district scale orogenic faults along the 55-kilometer length of the famous Klondike Goldfields placer district. Multi-kilometer gold mineralization has been identified at both the Lone Star Zone and Stander Zone, among other targets. The Company has two near surface gold deposits which contain resources estimated at Lone Star Zone of 469,000 ounces gold in indicated resources (19,535,528 tonnes grading 0.643 g/t Au) and 112,000 ounces in inferred resources (6,156,522 tonnes grading 0.503 grams per tonne gold) and at Stander Zone of 65,044 ounces gold in indicated resources (2,049,741 tonnes grading 0.987 g/t Au) and 12,397 ounces in inferred resources (304,821 tonnes grading 1.265 grams per tonne gold) 1 , reported at a cut-off grade of 0.2 g/t Au, using a gold price of US$1,700/ounces and a US$/CAN$ exchange rate of 0.75. In addition, the Company maintains a mining production royalty interest in the currently active Montana Creek Placer Property 3 . The Company is focused on exploration and development of its 727 square kilometer property accessible by scheduled airline and government-maintained roads located on the outskirts of Dawson City, Yukon, within the Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in First Nation traditional territory.

1 The Mineral Resource Estimate for the Klondike District Property was prepared by Marc Jutras, P.Eng., M.A.Sc., Principal, Ginto Consulting Inc., an independent Qualified Person in accordance with the requirements of NI 43-101. The technical report supporting the Mineral Resource Estimate entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Klondike District Gold Project, Yukon Territory, Canada" has been filed on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca effective November 10, 2022. Refer to news release of December 16, 2022.

2 Estimated True Widths ("ETW") for reported vein intercepts are based on high-confidence oriented core measurements of individual veins where available or measured angles perpendicular to vein margins. ETW vein intercept angles are supported by and consistent with geometries estimated using 3D modelling of gold mineralization envelope using 0.2 g/t Au grade contours. The measured and model average "sheeted extensional vein" dip is 35 o northeasterly, and typical drill hole dip angle is 55 o southwesterly. Other potentially oblique gold-mineralized veins (eg. "quartz breccia veins") may be present. Differences between individual ETWs and down-hole interval lengths may vary between drill holes depending on drill hole azimuth and inclination, variations in vein zone strike and dip, and overall geometries of the different vein systems.

3 Refer to the Company's News Release of November 13, 2025 and filed on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca .

