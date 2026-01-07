TEAL Announces SGP.32 Chameleon eSIM with Bring Your Own Carrier Flexibility at CES 2026

Carrier Choice. Global Reach. Total Control - Powered by TEAL's Network Orchestration Service (NOS)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / January 7, 2026 / TEAL, a leader in next-generation cellular connectivity, today announced at CES 2026 the availability of its SGP.32 Chameleon eSIM card, the most adaptive eSIM ever built. Named Chameleon for its ability to dynamically adapt to changing network conditions, regions, and deployment requirements, the eSIM is a foundational component of TEAL's Network Orchestration Service (NOS).

NOS replaces rigid, single-carrier and MVNO-based connectivity models with a flexible orchestration layer that gives enterprises, OEMs, and mobile network operators direct control over how devices connect to cellular networks worldwide. Through NOS, devices can dynamically connect to the best available networks without vendor lock-in, roaming dependencies, or physical SIM swaps.

"Mission-critical connectivity can't be static," said Robby Hamblet, CEO at TEAL. "Chameleon is designed to adapt as networks, environments, and requirements change. Combined with our Network Orchestration Service, it lets customers keep their carrier relationships while gaining on-demand access to global networks."

A key capability of TEAL's NOS is Bring Your Own Carrier (BYOC). BYOC allows customers to retain existing carrier agreements and pricing while orchestrating connectivity across additional global networks in 195 countries. This approach preserves commercial control while eliminating service provider lock-in.

Enterprises with existing mobile network operator agreements can onboard those carrier plans directly into TEAL's Aurora platform as BYOC Network Apps. Customers upload their activation codes and install those Network Apps onto Chameleon and other compatible SGP.32 eSIMs using the same workflow as any other Network App within TEAL's orchestration layer.

This delivers two primary benefits:

Preserve existing carrier economics - Customers keep their negotiated pricing and terms while leveraging TEAL's orchestration, automation, and global eSIM management.

Faster, repeatable onboarding - Carrier integrations that once required custom projects are now available as self-serve workflows in Aurora and via TEAL's Integration API.

Network orchestration and eSIM lifecycle management are delivered through Aurora, TEAL's single-pane-of-glass platform. Aurora includes OpenEIM, TEAL's open, SGP.32-compatible eSIM IoT remote manager, which removes traditional barriers such as proprietary systems, limited interoperability, and restrictive carrier models.

The Chameleon eSIM is part of TEAL's OneChip eSIM portfolio, available in removable (2FF/3FF/4FF) and embedded (MFF2) form factors to support virtually any deployment. TEAL OneChip eSIMs are available for purchase at https://tealcom.io/buy-teal-esim-cards/.

TEAL's Network Orchestration Service (NOS) and patented, GSMA certified eSIM technology connects any compatible device onto any data network worldwide. With more built-in network operator integrations than any other platform provider, TEAL gives businesses everywhere the flexibility and control to remotely deploy and switch between networks, ensuring the highest level of reliability and performance for any mission critical solution. TEAL supports customers across many industries including fleet management, robotics, BVLOS drones, industrial IoT, healthcare, EV infrastructure, agriculture, railways, smart city infrastructure, energy and other physical AI solutions.

