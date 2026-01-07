Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 07.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Wildwest-Silberrevier, das bei 80-Dollar-Silber wichtiger ist denn je!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
07.01.2026 14:38 Uhr
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TEAL Announces SGP.32 Chameleon eSIM with Bring Your Own Carrier Flexibility at CES 2026

Carrier Choice. Global Reach. Total Control - Powered by TEAL's Network Orchestration Service (NOS)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / January 7, 2026 / TEAL, a leader in next-generation cellular connectivity, today announced at CES 2026 the availability of its SGP.32 Chameleon eSIM card, the most adaptive eSIM ever built. Named Chameleon for its ability to dynamically adapt to changing network conditions, regions, and deployment requirements, the eSIM is a foundational component of TEAL's Network Orchestration Service (NOS).

NOS replaces rigid, single-carrier and MVNO-based connectivity models with a flexible orchestration layer that gives enterprises, OEMs, and mobile network operators direct control over how devices connect to cellular networks worldwide. Through NOS, devices can dynamically connect to the best available networks without vendor lock-in, roaming dependencies, or physical SIM swaps.

"Mission-critical connectivity can't be static," said Robby Hamblet, CEO at TEAL. "Chameleon is designed to adapt as networks, environments, and requirements change. Combined with our Network Orchestration Service, it lets customers keep their carrier relationships while gaining on-demand access to global networks."

A key capability of TEAL's NOS is Bring Your Own Carrier (BYOC). BYOC allows customers to retain existing carrier agreements and pricing while orchestrating connectivity across additional global networks in 195 countries. This approach preserves commercial control while eliminating service provider lock-in.

Enterprises with existing mobile network operator agreements can onboard those carrier plans directly into TEAL's Aurora platform as BYOC Network Apps. Customers upload their activation codes and install those Network Apps onto Chameleon and other compatible SGP.32 eSIMs using the same workflow as any other Network App within TEAL's orchestration layer.

This delivers two primary benefits:

  • Preserve existing carrier economics - Customers keep their negotiated pricing and terms while leveraging TEAL's orchestration, automation, and global eSIM management.

  • Faster, repeatable onboarding - Carrier integrations that once required custom projects are now available as self-serve workflows in Aurora and via TEAL's Integration API.

Network orchestration and eSIM lifecycle management are delivered through Aurora, TEAL's single-pane-of-glass platform. Aurora includes OpenEIM, TEAL's open, SGP.32-compatible eSIM IoT remote manager, which removes traditional barriers such as proprietary systems, limited interoperability, and restrictive carrier models.

The Chameleon eSIM is part of TEAL's OneChip eSIM portfolio, available in removable (2FF/3FF/4FF) and embedded (MFF2) form factors to support virtually any deployment. TEAL OneChip eSIMs are available for purchase at https://tealcom.io/buy-teal-esim-cards/.

About TEAL

TEAL's Network Orchestration Service (NOS) and patented, GSMA certified eSIM technology connects any compatible device onto any data network worldwide. With more built-in network operator integrations than any other platform provider, TEAL gives businesses everywhere the flexibility and control to remotely deploy and switch between networks, ensuring the highest level of reliability and performance for any mission critical solution. TEAL supports customers across many industries including fleet management, robotics, BVLOS drones, industrial IoT, healthcare, EV infrastructure, agriculture, railways, smart city infrastructure, energy and other physical AI solutions.

Learn more at: www.teal.io

Contact:
Robb Monkman
Chief Marketing Officer
425-577-7882
bb@tealcom.io

SOURCE: TEAL



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/teal-announces-sgp.32-chameleon-esim-with-bring-your-own-carrier-flexibility-at-1124916

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.