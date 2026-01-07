Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - January 7, 2026) - Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX), prior to June 20, 2025, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/carmax-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085 to learn more.

WHY? As alleged in a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX), through certain of its officers, made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) CarMax recklessly overstated its growth prospects when, in reality, its earlier growth in the 2026 fiscal year was a temporary benefit from customers buying cars due to speculation regarding tariffs; and (2) as a result, positive statements about CarMax's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times when made.

